FIFA WC: England beats Wales 3-0; US advances after win over Iran

England on Tuesday (November 29) night made it to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup after beating Wales 3-0 while the United States advanced to the knockout round with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored to cement England’s victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting line-up for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals two from Rashford and the other from Foden. England will next face Senegal in the round of 16.

Wales which finished in last place in the group has been eliminated. Southgate had faced calls to freshen up his team after the 0-0 draw with the United States. He brought in Rashford and Foden into a new look attack and it worked. England had the game wrapped up just after halftime with Rashford scoring from a free kick in the 50th and Foden adding another in the 51st. Rashford got his second after a weaving run in the box in the 68th. Wales captain Gareth Bale was forced off at halftime with an injury.

US’ Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute, winning his team a 1-0 victory over Iran. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was lying in the goal for about three minutes as he received treatment from the US staff. He re-entered the game but was replaced at the start of the second half. Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the US opened with draws against Wales and England and needed a victory to move on to the round of 16 the minimum achievement to consider the four-year cycle a success.

The Americans finished second in Group B with five points, two behind England, and will play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran finished third with three points and has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

