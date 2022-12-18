Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy; creates history in Qatar

The trophy is made of 18-carat solid gold and it is 36.8cm high and weighs 6.175kg. The base, 13cm in diameter, consists of two semiprecious green malachite bands.

Ahead of the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

On Sunday evening (December 18), Deepika and Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas unveiled the trophy in front of 80,000-plus spectators.

Deepika has become the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, made of 18-carat solid gold.

The trophy was unveiled by Deepika and Iker from a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. The actor is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

As part of its partnership with FIFA, Louis Vuitton said it has specially designed trunks for the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.​

“The Trophy Trunk has been carefully crafted to protect the sought-after trophy’s 6.175 kilograms of 18-carat gold and malachite. A gracious and intelligent means of transporting and displaying football’s greatest prize, this elegant case continues Louis Vuitton’s 160-year association with legends: from royalty, writers, explorers to the most recognizable trophy in the world,” it said.

About FIFA World Cup trophy

According to FIFA, the trophy is made of 18-carat solid gold and it is 36.8cm high and weighs 6.175kg. The base, 13cm in diameter, consists of two semiprecious green malachite bands that have been restored several times, in addition to the application of a new layer of gold plating.

After the most recent restoration in 2005, FIFA decided to stop lending the original trophy to the winning team.

The holders of the cup were previously allowed to display it in their federation’s trophy cabinet before returning it to FIFA for the next World Cup. Since 2006, the original cup has only been given to the team during the official prize-giving ceremony before being retrieved by FIFA employees. The winning country is then given an exact replica of the original, FIFA said.