A dozen held after Belgium’s WC loss to Morocco sparks riots in Brussels

A car and electric scooters set on fire; Belgian police seal off parts of Brussels city centre, use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse crowds, detain a dozen people, and make one arrest

Morocco’s 2–0 upset win over Belgium in a FIFA World Cup match in Qatar sparked riots across the Belgian capital of Brussels, with a car and some electric scooters being set on fire.

Belgian police sealed off parts of Brussels city centre, used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the crowds, detained a dozen people, and made one arrest on Sunday.

Riots have started in Brussels following Belgium's defeat at world cup to Morocco at least one car has been set on fire while police have used tear gas & water cannons on the crowd pic.twitter.com/Bq7x741fnS — Khalid Sarkawas (@SarkawasA) November 28, 2022

The riots broke out in several places across the Belgian capital. Dozens of rioters overturned and torched a car, set electric scooters on fire, and pelted cars with bricks. Soccer fans, some draped in Moroccan flags, later clashed with riot police.

Journalist injured

“The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway,” said police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere. “Also, a journalist was injured in the face by fireworks. It is for these reasons that it was decided to proceed with a police intervention, with the deployment of water cannon and the use of tear gas,” she added.

Around 7 pm, calm returned and preventive patrols remained in place in the sectors concerned, Van de Keere added.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city centre and said the authorities were doing their best to keep order on the streets. “I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I, therefore, advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order,” Close tweeted.

“I have ordered the police to carry out arrests of the troublemakers,” Close added.

