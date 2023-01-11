When Hanif Kureishi, who may not hold a pen again, held court in Jaipur

I had had the privilege of listening to Rushdie live at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) in 2007, when the author of The Satanic Verses waxed eloquent, among other things, on Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov, the two writers whose first names he used for his 2013 memoir. Three years later, in 2010, it was Kureishi regaling the literati at the festival with his quips, wisecracks and deadpan humour.

The vocation of each writer, according to Kureishi, is to describe the world as he or she sees it; anything more than that is advertising. While Kureishi describes the world (tales of growing-up in London, racism and the immigrant experience) as he sees it, there is too much of his world — his father, his family, his ex-wife, his children — that gets in his way.

His stories and novels have striking parallels with his own life and his family members, including his father who died in 1991, have often expressed their displeasure over family secrets (“Fabricated for the entertainment of the public for profit”, his sister, Yasmin, wrote in a letter to The Guardian), being “sold”. But Kureishi couldn’t care less. “The sort of writing you do comes out of your character and nature. You write from who you are and where you are. Writing comes from the wordspace in your head that is called subconscious,” said Kureishi, who was in conversation with Amitava Kumar.

Then 55, the brooding author walked around the venue, fending off people — fans, readers, journalists — I noticed his expressionless stare greet everyone, everything. “Perhaps it is the odd mixture of continents and blood, of here and there, of belonging and not, that makes me restless and easily bored,” the line from The Buddha of Suburbia (1990), his debut novel, came back to me.

Cold and detached, Kureishi made no effort to hide his conceit. A lady, who approached him after his session, was asked to “read my books” before she could get around to speaking with him. Kureishi carried with him the irreverence and insouciance of Karim Amir, the funny, mixed-race boy from The Buddha of Suburbia. In the sessions at the fest, the author, who explores sex, families and middle age in his 2008 novel, Something To Tell You, talked about how he started as a pornography writer, using Antonio French as his pseudonym. “If you are writing pornography, it is good to have French in your name,” he quipped.

Kureishi, who had the opportunity to see Samuel Beckett during the rehearsals of his plays and called him a “sound conductor”, also talked about theatre, “the most exciting thing to have happened to me”. Kureishi said he took his role of a playwright as seriously as that of a novelist, a short story writer or a screenplay-writer. His “version” of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage was produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre. His plays, Sleep With Me and When The Night Begins, have been the toast of the theatre circuit in London.

In 2004, Kureishi’s play When the Night Begins was produced by the Hampstead Theatre. Asked about race in his writing, he said: “I’m no longer interested in race. What I’m interested in is telling a story. What I want to learn is how to tell a story. If you tell it right, there is something about it that always works. I’m interested in economy, saying things in less space.” The world, Kureishi said, seemed to be very funny and tragic at the same time. “I just try to combine the two in my writing,” said Kureishi, adding that he doesn’t give a “f*** to reviews”. “All I care about is money,” he said, nonchalantly.