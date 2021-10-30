Webinar: Climate change: India must step up, but others have a role too

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

Days before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK, India has said setting net zero carbon emissions targets is not the solution to climate change. A wide-ranging panel of environmental experts from around the country endorses that view, with the caveat that India can on its own take steps to limit the damage from environmental disasters.

Rich countries need to acknowledge their historic responsibility for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, the panel said, while acknowledging that India has a big role to play in mitigating climate catastrophe – both around the world and within its own geographical boundaries.

The summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The summit has been described as the “last opportunity” for humanity to prevent global temperature rises passing 1.5C.

India is already the third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, behind China and the United States.

The Federal’s panel of experts – Leo Saldhana, coordinator of Environment Support Group; Dr Sreekumar, member of Kerala Environmental Appraisal Committee; Dr Gurudas Nulkar, trustee, the Ecological Society; Anvita Pandey, Forest Ecologist, Centre for Ecology Development and Research; and Sumaira Abdulali, founder of the NGO Awaaz Foundation and convenor of the Movement against Intimidation, Threat and Revenge against Activists – discussed one of the most urgent cases facing mankind today.

“We are still increasing our coal-based capacity by destroying forests. We are still increasing our need for coal,” Abdulali said.

Srinivasan S, editor-in-chief of The Federal, said India has the chance to build a new narrative on the climate front.

“Every person should start with themselves. Recycling is part of our DNA. We worship forests,” Abdulali replied.

Dr Pandey said: “Even if we have all the infrastructure… we will be able to commit that we will not be able to go beyond 1.5 degree Celsius, as agreed in the Paris Agreement?” she asked.

The Paris treaty’s goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

“India is one of the least” emitters climate-warming gases in the world, she said.

India is already moving towards the best infrastructure and policies that it can produce, she added.

The major polluters are not keeping their promises of providing “mitigation and adaptions funds” that they had promised to provide to developing states, Dr Pandey said.