Top 10 domestic and foreign destinations Indians travelled to in 2022

Many Indians stuck to the age-old favourites, whereas others decided to explore new horizons, both at home and abroad. Here are the top destinations Indians travelled to in 2022

Certain destinations at home and some countries close by have been the eternal favourites of Indian travellers over the years. The year 2022 was no different, say media reports. However, many are now looking beyond the obvious and exploring more exotic and faraway locations, bringing newer destinations to the most-travelled-to lists of the year.

So, have you checked these off your bucket list? If not, you may set your goals for 2023 to know why fellow Indians flock to these destinations by the millions. Or, you may be among those who set new trends for the next year! Whichever you choose, keep getting bitten by the travel bug, keep exploring, and keep dreaming! Happy 2023!

TOP 5 FOREIGN DESTINATIONS FOR INDIAN TRAVELLERS IN 2022

1. Dubai, UAE

Advertisement

The manmade wonder city of Dubai continued to be the favourite of Indian tourists in the past year. From desert safaris to dhow cruises, you can enjoy an incredible variety of experiences in Dubai. Even if the city sizzles at 40 degrees, you can go skiing, tobogganing, snowboarding, and much more at Ski Dubai in Dubai Mall.

Also read: Top 10 events of 2022 that shaped, shook or brightened the world

Then, of course, there are the must-visits such as Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world), the Burj Al Arab, the man-made island Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Aquarium, Dolphinarium, and Museum of the Future, Atlantis Aquaventure and Secret Chamber, Dubai Marina, Dubai Frame, Miracle Garden, and Dubai Fountain, to name just a few!

And if you are super adventurous, don’t forget to add skydiving to your Dubai bucket list. And finally, leave some money in your pocket to fill your shopping bag. It’s a shopaholic’s dream destination.

2. Thailand

Another Indian favourite, like every year, was Thailand right next door. From mouth-watering seafood to adventure sports to aquamarine waters to Buddhist sites to thrilling nightlife, Thailand is every traveller’s dream haven.

Not only Indians, Thailand gets travellers from all over the world, and you can meet people of all hues and colours on the streets of Bangkok and the beaches of Krabi and Phi Phi. If you are looking for offbeat, set off for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai (The Golden Triangle) in the northern part of the country.

A great part about Thailand is that it suits all kinds of pockets. If you want luxury, there are some insanely opulent resorts in Phuket and Koh Samui. If you are a solo, budget traveller, there’s no dearth of hostels. From SCUBA diving to sky diving, you can do it all in Thailand.

3. Vietnam

A rising favourite of Indians is Vietnam. With its verdant terraced paddy fields, limestone islands in Halong Bay, and the massive cave system in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, Vietnam offers some unique experiences that Indian travellers are just getting acquainted with. Add to that Vietnam’s war-era tunnels and related history, the country has quite a few stories to tell eager tourists.

Also read: 10 celebrities whose deaths the world mourned for in 2022

From beaches to hilly terrain to exotic food to natural splendour, Vietnam has an amazing variety to tempt tourists with. So, if you missed out on this foreign destination close to home in 2022, how about packing your bags for next year? It won’t disappoint you.

4. Portugal

London and Paris continue to draw Indians like flowers attract bees. However, other European destinations are also fast becoming favourites of Indian travellers.

One of the rising popular tourist destinations for Indians in 2022 was Portugal. With its picturesque buildings, scenic coastlines, delicious food, and stunning architecture, Portugal makes for a luxurious holiday destination for those with some cash to spend.

Capital Lisbon alone offers a great tour, but you can, of course, explore other destinations such as Porto (for food) and Coimbra (for wine tasting). And, if you have the stomach for it, don’t forget to check out surfing and sky diving options in Portugal!

5. Canada

Move over The United States of America, Indians have discovered Canada! Another rising star for Indian tourists in 2022 was the US’s northern neighbour, with its stunning landscapes and charming towns. With more and more Indians migrating to Canada, their friends and relatives have also found a new country to explore. And the massive country does have a LOT to offer.

While the most famous tourist attraction would undoubtedly be the Niagara Falls, Canada’s national parks, such as Banff, Jasper, Gros Morne, and Glacier, are unparalleled in beauty. If you plan a winter trip, you can even catch the Northern Lights in Canada. Head straight for Whitehorse or Yellowknife, though there are other places to catch the Aurora Borealis, too.

Also read: 7 landmark judgments, crucial orders delivered by top courts in 2022

The thing that makes Canada a favourite of tourists is that you can kill several birds with one stone. After you are done admiring the natural wonders, big cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal would take care of your shopping list. And then, you have quaint cities like Quebec City, Whistler, and St John’s for some quiet time.

We have listed only a few destinations. Canada has much more to experience, from beaches to snow to wildlife to nightlife.

TOP 5 DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS FOR INDIAN TRAVELLERS IN 2022

1. Goa

Can any other beach destination in India beat Goa? Yes, the Andamans and Lakshadweep are perhaps prettier, but with its nightlife and cultural aspects, Goa continues to be the favourite holiday destination of Indian tourists.

With the rise in remote work culture since 2020, most youngsters left for one of the many hostels in Goa with their laptop and loungewear in their backpacks. What better after-work evenings can you think of but partying at a beer shack on one of Goa’s many beaches, taking a dip in the sea, stuffing yourself with some delish seafood, and generally letting your hair down?

Be it with friends or just going it solo, no wonder Indians have been flocking to Anjuna, Arambol, Calangute, and Vagator beaches by the droves. Add to that Goa’s famous Portuguese architectural heritage, its whitewashed churches, forts, houses with oyster-shell windows, and you have an all-weather win-win destination. That’s the charm of Goa.

2. Ladakh

Over the past 10 years or so, Ladakh has become a big favourite of Indian travellers. For one thing, it is very safe. And among other reasons, Ladakh is like no other destination in India and even the world, with Tibet coming the closest. Of course, it’s easier to go to Ladakh than Tibet!

Also read: Looking for offbeat hill stations? Here are 6 of the best in Andhra

With its stunning cold-desert moonscape, gompas like Thiksey, Hemis, Phugtal, and Alchi, high-altitude lakes like Pangong and Tso Moriri, some of the highest passes in the country like Khardung La and Chang la, hiking opportunities, wildlife, and much more, Ladakh promises to keep drawing more and more tourists over the years.

3. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Move over Maldives and Mauritius, Indians are finally waking to the mesmerising beauty of their very own Andaman Islands. While its aquamarine waters and colourful corals are no less than foreign locations like Maldives, Andaman offers added attractions such as Baratang limestone caves and mud volcano, and the Cellular Jail in Port Blair that offers a slice of Indian history.

Andaman is also a treasure trove of adventure experiences, such as SCUBA diving, snorkelling, glass-boat rides to coral reefs, parasailing, speed boat rides, and forest and coastal treks. Some of the other popular destinations in Andamans are Neil, Havelock, and Ross islands and Chiriya Tapu.

4. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

More and more Indians reportedly left on a quest to discover their spiritual side in 2022. Maybe it had something to do with the pandemic that made people swing to the Almighty, but spiritual destinations like Varanasi made big business this year.

Of course, old towns like Varanasi (or Benaras or Kashi) have a charm of their own. They seem like a world away from the world. The divine Ganga Aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat never fails to give viewers goosebumps. Besides, simply walking down the lanes and bylanes of Benaras is an experience in itself, even if you are not the religious type.

Also read: 10 must-eat dishes of Andhra cuisine every foodie should check out

With its massive number of holy sites, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Manikarnika Ghat, Assi Ghat, Dhamek Stupa, and Sarnath Museum, Varanasi attracted a huge number of tourists in 2022. And if a city offers detectable delights like malaiyyo, thandai, lassi, rabri, and kachoris the way Benaras does, you don’t need to be on a spiritual quest. It can be just as much a gastronomic quest!

5. Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

While Varanasi was the favourite spiritual destination in the north, Tirupati was the star of the south. The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the spiritual capital of Andhra Pradesh recorded a massive footfall in 2022. Developed by the Pallava kings from the 6th century onwards, the Tirupati temple, which has been linked to the epics, is now one of the richest in the world.

Also read: Tirupati sanctum sanctorum to remain shut for 6-8 months in 2023 as dome gets new plating

However, Tirupati has more to offer than spirituality. After dev darshan, you may also have a darshan of wildlife at the Sri Venkateswara National Park, which houses around 180 species of birds, some of them threatened or endangered.

So, if you haven’t sought the blessings of Tirupati Balaji yet, consider doing so in 2023.