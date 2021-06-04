The fairer sex is running faster too

Studies suggest that women have higher fat and tolerance for pain, besides less ego, which helps them outpace men in long-distance running races

Are women different from men? John Gray’s book ‘Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus’ suggests they are.

Are women superior to men? Well, feminists may have several reasons to say so but a paper titled “Momentous sprint at the 2156 Olympics?” in ‘Nature’ magazine suggests that women definitely are improving as long-distance runners and would outpace men by the year 2156.

The authors have used the principle of ‘linear regression’ to conclude that women athletes have been consistently improving their Olympic performance. They compared the performances of winning men and women athletes in 100m sprint Olympic finals over the past 100 years and used linear regression to project that in 2156, the women would clock a better time than men. The authors quoted data to conclude that over the years women’s timings have been getting closer to men’s, reports The Hindustan Times.

Another study: “The state of ultra-running 2020” (https://runrepeat.com/state-of-ultra-running), suggests that longer the race duration, better the performance of the fairer sex. The authors, climber and runner Paul Ronto and mathematical analyst Vania Nikolova, concluded that the gender pace gap reduces with distance. They said that in long-distance races, men run 17.9% faster than women (not including professional athletes), whereas in marathons the difference comes down to 11.1%. In 100-mile (160.9km) races, that difference comes down further to 0.25%. Go above 300km, and “women are actually 0.6% faster than men”, the writers said.

The conclusions hold water because the writers studied the results of 5,010,730 million finishers from over 15,000 races from 1996 to 2018. Their inference was that women ultra-runners run faster than their male counterparts in races that were over 300 km (these are run over multiple days).

Ronto told The Hindustan Times that since more people are taking part in running events, the average time is bound to go down.

The participation in ultra-running events has gone up by 1676% in the last 23 years from 34,401 to 611,098 yearly entries in events. A good number of these increased runners are men. “There are fewer female runners, and those running those extreme distances are really all pros,” Rondo said.

Ronto said that most marathon runners these days are not professionals, therefore the overall average timing will “always get pulled down as the funnel is much bigger at the bottom level for participants than the top-level ones”.

The authors reminded that their study in no way is trying to suggest that individual women are faster than individual men.

US ultrarunner Dauwalter finished the 383km Moab 240 race along the Colorado river in the US in 2017 in less than 58 hours, 10 hours less than the next best runner, a man. The next year, she won 9 of the 12 races she ran and in two of them, she was the best finisher irrespective of gender.

The author also gave the example of American ultrarunner Pam Reed, who clocked better timings than men in the 2002 Badwater Ultramarathon — a 235km race through California’s Death Valley.

Rajat Chauhan, a Delhi based doctor and the director of La Ultra – The High, a set of endurance races held in Ladakh, recalled his experience with the 2011 222 km endurance race. “None of us thought that a woman would be able to win the race. And one of those women, Sharon Gayter from the UK, was asthmatic. Eventually, Sharon beat the nearest competing man by a time gap of more than an hour,” said Chauhan.

Why are women bound to perform better in long-distance races?

Rondo gives a few reasons to justify that women have better chances of winning marathons.

Firstly, women carry a higher % of body fat which is used in ultraraces more efficiently than men.

Secondly, women have a higher tolerance for pain, which is quite evident with their ability to bear labour pain during delivery. This higher tolerance helps them perform better over the long haul like in ultras.

Thirdly, Rondo says women tend to have less ego than women in such sports. Data shows that men tend to start too fast and slow down much more over a long race, whereas women tend to stay more steady throughout, even if it means a slower starting pace.

Fourthly, a study says that glycogen—the primary form in which glucose is stored for energy in the human body—depletes faster for men than for women during endurance training.