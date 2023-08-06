Majid Majidi: A peek into the Iranian auteur’s emotionally charged cinematic universe

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s aesthetics and visual poetics as a filmmaker lie in depicting the quiet strength of the people on the margins, especially children

In a poignant scene in Majid Majidi’s Children of Heaven (Bacheha-ye Aseman, 1997), the first Iranian film to have been shortlisted for a Foreign Oscar, a 9-year-old boy named Ali (Amir Farrokh Hashemian) and his father cycle from the humble alleys of the old town to the posh streets, dotted with luxurious homes of the rich. Ali’s father (Mohammad Amir Naji) hopes to find work as a gardener, but is daunted by the prospect of having to speak into the intercoms at the opulent gates of the wealthy.

Ali steps in to take up on the offer. It marks a moment of triumph in the film: the triumph of the poor against the strictures imposed on them by social structures. Majidi, the 64-year-old pro-establishment filmmaker, who is in India for the Jagran Film Festival, where some of his best-known films have been selected for a retrospective, revels in such moments.

A heartwarming tale of the bond between siblings, forged by a single pair of shoes that they share for going to school, Children of Heaven — Majidi’s breakthrough film — is filled with glimpses of innocence, of wonder, of hope amid hardship. Like many of his films, it’s emotionally charged; it tugs at your heartstrings. It whispers of the beauty hidden behind the simplest acts of kindness.

It captures the essence of childhood, and the gnawing disparity and deprivation, subtly conveying the universality of human emotions and underscoring that the language of compassion is a cohesive thread that binds us all. Inspired by Satyajit Ray, whose films have shaped the cinematic outlook of several filmmakers, Majidi imbues his movies with the depth of emotion — raw and authentic — that helps them transcend cultural boundaries, and resonate with audiences worldwide.

The visual poetics of the New Iranian cinema

Majidi’s aesthetics and visual poetics as a filmmaker lie in depicting the quiet strength of the people on the margins, especially children, whose vulnerability becomes a recurring motif. He often places young protagonists at the centre of his narratives, letting us see the world through their innocent eyes. If he uses the simple premise of a lost pair of shoes to craft a heartfelt tale of empathy in Children of Heaven, he tells the story of a visually impaired boy named Mohammad (Mohsen Ramezani), who struggles for acceptance and love within his family, in The Color of Paradise (1999), a reflection on the human longing for understanding and belonging.

Spirituality is another cornerstone of Majidi’s films, which often delve into themes of faith and the search for meaning in a society fraught with challenges. In Baran (2001), for instance, he crafts a sombre tale of love and sacrifice amidst the turmoil of Afghan refugees in Iran. The film’s characters find strength in their religion, which becomes a guiding light in times of darkness.

Born in Tehran, Majidi had discovered his passion for acting at 14 and enrolled himself at the Institute of Dramatic Art in Tehran. During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, he had appeared in notable films like Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s Boycott (1985) and Ali Asghar Shadravan’s The Execution (1986). He found the medium to be after his heart: “As soon as I got into cinema, I realised that it was like an ocean compared to other media and I could express subjects much better and more effectively,” he said in an interview.

Children of Heaven, which won the Best Picture award at the Montreal International Film Festival, brought him global acclaim, but his previous two films, which also revolved around the lives of children, had already generated enough interest in cinephiles around the world. His debut Baduk (1992), a black and bitter film also known as The Willow Tree — set against the backdrop of the Iran-Pakistan border — is eloquent in its portrayal of the heartbreaking tale of two young siblings, Jafar and Jamal, sold to Arab drug smugglers; it was presented at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film opens with a heart-wrenching scene, where the siblings’ father is killed in a well cave-in. The loss of their father catapults Jafar and Jamal into a world of uncertainty and fear. As they embark on a treacherous journey, walking along the road, they are kidnapped and sold into slavery. Similarly, Majidi’s second film, Pedar (The Father, 1995), is about a boy, who rebels against his mother and stepfather. He also produced Barefoot to Herat (2003), a documentary about Afghanistan’s refugees, which received the Fipresci Award.

Majidi has made many more films since then, including Muhammad: The Messenger of God (2015), the biopic that portrays the life of Prophet Muhammad and is touted to be the most expensive film in the history of Iranian cinema, and Beyond the Clouds (2017), the Hindi-language drama. He belongs to a league of Iranian auteurs who gained prominence in the 1990s for their realism, humanistic themes and a strong commitment to exploring social issues. They included the likes of Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Abbas Kiarostami and Jafar Panahi, among others.

Kiarostami, considered one of the greatest filmmakers in the world, is known for films such as the Koker trilogy (1987–1994, Close-Up (1990), The Wind Will Carry Us (1999), and Taste of Cherry (1997). Exuding the introspective storytelling style that became a hallmark of New Iranian Cinema, they stood out for their poetic storytelling and realistic portrayal of Iranian society; some of these also won major awards at film festivals like Cannes. Panahi’s The White Balloon (1995) won the Camera d’Or at the Cannes.

Though the term ‘New Iranian Cinema’ was coined by British writer and film studies scholar Roy Armes in 1987, its roots can be traced back to earlier works like Forough Farrokhzad’s The House is Black (1962), which made waves in European film festivals, foreshadowing the emergence of Iranian cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. Subsequently, other Iranian films like Farrokh Ghaffari’s Night of the Hunchback (1964) and Darius Mehrju’i’s The Cow (1969) were lauded at festivals like Cannes and Venice.

Children in films

The inclusion of children in films during the 1990s, however, was not exclusive to Iran. In the 1980s, countries like Brazil, France, Sweden, and Yugoslavia were also exploring similar themes. However, in Iran, the practice dated back to the late 1960s when the Centre for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (CIDCYA), locally known as Kanun, was established. CIDCYA’s primary goal was to create films and publish books for children and young adults.

The pre-revolutionary era was marked by two distinct cinematic trends: the commercially driven Film Farsi, which offered escapism through imitations of Indian, Turkish, and Egyptian films, and the intellectually inclined “intellectual cinema.” Film Farsi, though it had its share of popularity, was idiosyncratic and fell short of a close-to-reality portrayal of the Iranian society due to its anti-Islamic strands. “Intellectual cinema,” represented by filmmakers like Sohrab Shahid Saless, whose Still Life (1974) won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, was elitist and inaccessible to a wider Iranian audience.

The revolution of 1979 marked a pivotal turning point for Iranian cinema: it injected a spirit of rebellion into the art that had been stifled under the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of the Imperial State of Iran. Before the revolution, the Cinema Rex arson attack in 1978 had led to the senseless loss of lives of nearly 500 people; it cast a dark shadow and became a precedent for the destruction of 180 cinemas during the revolution. Yet, paradoxically, it was this tragedy that facilitated the recognition of cinema as a vital tool for education, reformation and reconstruction in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, Iran’s regional and international policies were designed with an eye on restoring and improving the relations with its neighbours and the West. This was seen as a precondition for the end of its diplomatic isolation, and the return of stability to the Persian Gulf region. In September 1988, Ayatollah Khomeini officially allowed the use of musical instruments and approved the playing of chess, which had been banned after the Revolution. In a new atmosphere of public criticism, there emerged a concern with national culture. The West was deemed guilty of tahajom-e farhangi (cultural invasion) and attempts were made to steer the country in a direction where this influence was mitigated. A large part of this onus fell on the filmmakers.

The lifting of censorship and the opening up of the cultural field ignited a fire of creativity, with Iranian cinema experiencing a renaissance in the 1990s. The newfound recognition for Iranian cinema, owing in large part to the screenings at international film festivals, brought Iranian filmmakers like Majidi into the spotlight, allowing them to explore a wide range of themes while maintaining their cultural identity. Makhmalbaf’s Gabbeh, like Majidi’s Children of Heaven, showcased the struggles of ordinary Iranians. During this period, a wave of films centred on children emerged, inspired by the acclaim of movies like Amir Naderi’s The Runner (1984), the first film screened internationally after the revolution. Majidi tapped into the zeitgeist of the post-revolutionary phase.

The willow tree of resistance

While filmmakers like Majidi contributed to shaping the Iranian national and cultural identity through their work, offering a more honest/palatable view of the country and its people — the poverty-stricken and steadfast villagers or the hardworking labourers and children not corrupted by their social environment — in the post-revolutionary era, Iranian cinema faced periods of uncertainty and dimmed its artistic light under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s presidency. Under his term, Jafar Panahi, whose films pepper the personal with the political, was banned from leaving Iran in 2009, after he attended the funeral of a student killed during the Green Revolution.

After he attempted to make a film with the uprising as a backdrop, he faced arrest and 20-year ban on filmmaking for “making propaganda against the system”. With the election of Hassan Rouhani in 2013, there was a renewed sense of optimism which promised a more tolerance towards artistic expression. High-profile directors like Asghar Farhadi (his film, A Separation, won the 2012 Oscar for best foreign-language film) rooted for Rouhani.

With Ebrahim Raisi, seen as the most repressive of all presidents, coming to power, things have only become worse for artists. ‘Iran’s morality police are on the prowl, forcing women to wear hijab, and killing those like Mahsa Amini, who defy their diktat. There has been an onslaught on dissenting voices. Panahi is being tortured again; the ban on him stays. In Baduk, Majidi employs a powerful visual symbol to portray the internal struggles faced by Jafar (Mehrollah Mazarehi), the elder brother. Just as the willow tree bends and sways in the wind, Jafar’s resilience and adaptability are tested as he navigates the challenges of slavery and servitude.

The metaphor of the willow tree can be extended to the countless women and filmmakers like Panahi who yearn for a better Iran. With their spirits stifled, and their dreams crushed and confined, they live in constant fear that they will be broken if they don’t bend. Unlike the willow tree, they are not pliant, but like it, they have the tenacity to survive — against winds of change.