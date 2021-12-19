Incredible Indian history by Narendra Modi has some facts spun

The PM seems to be getting his history wrong even as he is on a whirlwind tour of UP to garner support for the elections

To err is human but to constantly err in history is something. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be getting his history wrong as he is on a whirlwind tour of UP to garner support for the upcoming assembly election.

At the recent inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi, he gave us a slice of his fiction-history mixture. The Federal puts facts and fiction in their respective baskets.

During his visit to his constituency, Modi referred to several historical personages and episodes connected to the region, including: the battle between Salar Masud, or Ghazi Mian, believed to be a nephew of the 11th century Turkish invader, Mahmud of Ghazni, and Raja Suhaldev, a legendary king from Shravasti, who defeated and killed him; the conflict between Warren Hastings, the first de facto governor-general of Bengal (1772–1785), who along with Robert Clive is credited with laying the foundation of the British Empire in India, and Maharaja Chait Singh, his bête noire and ruler of the Kingdom of Benares (Varanasi); as well as figures such as Rani Bhabani, also known as the Queen of Natore (in modern-day Bangladesh).

Modi is known to get carried away in his speeches and get his facts mixed up. In his rhetoric, he is prone to emphasising the legend.

He once said Guru Gorakhnath (11th century), Sant Kabir (Banaras, 1398) and Guru Nanak (1469-1539) sat together and held a debate.

On another occasion, he accused “congressis” of never bothering to meet Bhagat Singh when he was in jail.

“Veer, Shahid Bhagat Singh jab jail mein the, mukadma chal raha tha, kya koi congressi parivar jail mein, court mein, ya haspatal mein kahin par milne gaya tha?” he sought to know in 2018. (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, freedom fighter and the first prime minister of India who spent years in jail, met Bhagat Singh when he was incarcerated.)

Modi has also erroneously accused the previous governments of “disrespecting” national heroes KM Cariappa and KS Thimayya (both appointed army chiefs by Nehru).

He has maintained that thousands of years ago, India blazed a path when it comes to cosmetic surgery and reproductive genetics.

“We can feel proud of what our country achieved in medical science at one point of time,” the PM told a gathering of doctors and other professionals at a hospital in Mumbai in 2014.

“We all read about Karna in the Mahabharata. If we think a little more, we realise that the Mahabharata says Karna was not born from his mother’s womb. This means that genetic science was present at that time. That is why Karna could be born outside his mother’s womb.”

He added: “We worship Lord Ganesha. There must have been some plastic surgeon at that time who got an elephant’s head on the body of a human being and began the practice of plastic surgery.”

Historians/scientists may pick faults with Modi’s use of revisionist rhetoric during elections, but it may be working with the electorate and could boost his image and popularity among the masses. As the elections in Uttar Pradesh approach, the PM is sure to present more forcefully his “vision” of India – its past, its present and its future.

History Lessons

Salar Masud and Raja Suhaldev

The story of Salar Masud, or ‘Ghazi Mian’, and Suhaldev is shrouded in history and myth. Ghazi Mian, believed to have acquired popularity as a warrior in the 12th Century, was a nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni. His tomb at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, is a place of pilgrimage for Muslims as well as Hindus.

In May, during the Urs, lakhs of devotees assemble at the dargah of Ghazi Mian. According to one account, one of the first people to experience a miracle at the shrine of Ghazi Mian was a Yadav woman who wanted a child.

The most comprehensive source of information about Ghazi Mian is the Mirat-e-Masaud (Mirror of Masaud), a 17th Century Persian hagiography written by Abdur Rahman Chisti, a Sufi of the Chisti order.

Warren Hastings and Chait Singh

Hastings was the first governor-general of Bengal. By the late 18th century, Banaras had declared independence from the Nawab of Awadh. In 1771, Maharaja Chait Singh succeeded to the throne of Banaras with the help of British authorities. Two years later, he transferred the domain to the East India Company under the control of Hastings.

Requiring resources to fight the Mysore War against Hyder Ali, Hastings pressed Chait Singh to make additional revenue payments and supply troops in 1778 and 1779. When Singh failed to comply, Hastings marched to Banaras with his troops to confront the king. Hastings sent a letter to Chait Singh asking him to comply with the company’s orders. When the latter responded stating that he had already been in compliance and that he would not supply any more revenue or troops, he was put under house arrest. A few British soldiers were deployed at the king’s fort at the Shivala Ghat.

At this point, supporters of Chait Singh from across Banaras poured in in large numbers at the fort. A regiment of the king’s soldiers was dispatched from his Ramnagar fort as well. A skirmish erupted between the British troops on the one hand and the king’s forces and his large number of supporters on the other. As they fought, Chait Singh escaped from the fort through a window facing the Ganga.

Several of Hastings’ men were killed in the conflict and, left with no other option, the governor-general was forced to retreat. Popular narrative goes that he left under the cover of dark for the nearby Chunar Fort riding an elephant. The incident is believed to have given rise to the popular saying in Banaras: Ghode par haudah, hathi par jeen, Kashi se bhaga Warren Hastings.

Rani Bhabani

Rani Bhabani was married to Raja Ramkanta Ray, the zamindar of the Natore estate in Rajshahi (present day Bangladesh). After the death of her husband in 1748, the zamindari passed on to the hands of Bhabani, making her one among the very few women zamindars of the time. For the next four decades, Bhabani is said to have managed the estate of Natore with efficiency.

Bhabani is remembered most for her philanthropic efforts and having built several schools across Rajshahi district.

She is believed to have built more than 350 temples and guesthouses across different parts of the country, and invested heavily in roadways and water tanks.