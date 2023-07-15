How China is set to reshape global trade, assert geopolitical dominance with New Silk Routes

In this excerpt from The Global Trade Paradigm: Rethinking International Business in the Post-Pandemic World, Arun Kumar writes how China is flexing its geopolitical, economic and trade muscles in tune with its new position as a global economic superpower

On 18 January 2017, the first freight train from China arrived in London. The train departed Yiwu city in China’s Zhejiang province on 3 January, and its epic journey spanned over 7,500 kilometres (km) across seven other nations (besides China and the UK).

The event was potent in its messaging. In a sense, history had turned full circle. In 1840, Britain forced China to open its gates to free trade with the world using its naval power. Completing the train’s journey was a statement that a new land-based ‘Silk Route’ was now open for commerce.

While this particular arrival made headlines, freight train connections between China and Europe had been established since 2011, when the first train arrived in Duisburg in Germany. The China Europe Freight Train (CEFT) has 82 routes currently connecting nearly 100 Chinese cities to around 200 cities across 24 European countries, and more than a dozen Central, East and Southeast Asian countries.

While only 17 freight trains ran from China to Europe in the CEFT’s inaugural year of 2011, 60,000 trains cumulatively are estimated to have traversed the Eurasian land mass and its maritime margins by October 2022.

Europe’s central logistics hub

Duisburg, regarded as the world’s largest inland port, is now becoming Europe’s central logistics hub. Around 80 per cent of trains from China now make it their first European stop, with most using the northern Silk Road route via Khorgos on the China-Kazakhstan border and the Russian capital, Moscow. Every week, around thirty to forty Chinese trains arrive at a vast terminal. Their containers come laden with clothes, toys and high-tech electronics from Chongqing, Wuhan or Yiwu and leave carrying German cars, Scottish whisky, French wine, and textiles from Milan, back home.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, in the initial months, many China-based European and US manufacturers and traders suspended orders for shipping on the CEFT, while some sought cargo insurance packages that cover war risks. By early April 2022, the freight volume from China to Europe was down by about 50 per cent compared with before the war. (Though no part of the CEFT passes through Ukraine, freighters feared sanctions on Russia may affect their operations.)

However, by May 2022, traffic had recovered and by August, 1,601 trains had reached Europe, a new high. An interesting insight into the resilience of global GVCs is the massive increase in the demand for energy storage equipment, electric heaters and electric blankets, as Europe feared a cold winter because of energy shortages caused by the drop in the supply of Russian gas because of the war. According to some reports, the European demand for Chinese-made electric blankets rose from 73,000 in February 2022 to 1.3 million by July 2022.

Belt and Road Initiative or the New Silk Routes

These trains are symbols of the most ambitious series of infrastructure programmes ever attempted by any country worldwide — the somewhat awkwardly named Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). A signature project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the idea was to open up ‘New Silk Routes’ worldwide. ‘Belt’ refers to overland trade routes from China to Asia and Europe, and ‘Road’ refers to creating a sea-based trade route. The vision and scope of the BRI is simply staggering.

No power has ever attempted something on this scale. The ‘Belt’ includes creating a network of railways, energy pipelines, highways, and streamlined border crossings, both westward (through the mountainous former Soviet republics) and southward (to Pakistan and the rest of Southeast Asia). The maritime ‘Road’ aims to develop ports and related infrastructure along the Indian Ocean, from Southeast Asia to East Africa and Europe.

To achieve this goal, the Chinese government, its State- Owned Enterprises (SOEs), financial institutions and private sector companies have poured trillions of dollars into developing infrastructure in over 123 countries in the world. It is also one way of using the excess capacity in these SOEs now that domestic infrastructure in China is no longer growing rapidly, after almost three decades of relentless expansion. It is also the most visible representation of a more assertive and confident China.

Flexing its geopolitical, economic and trade muscles

In 1990, Deng Xiaoping famously summed up China’s foreign policy doctrine as ‘Hide your strength and bide your time’. Three decades on, China under President Xi seems done with keeping a low profile. In tune with its new position as a global economic superpower, China is flexing its geopolitical, economic and trade muscles.

In a speech to the leaders of the CCP in 2017, President Xi was reported as saying, ‘It is time for us to take centre stage in the world and to make a greater contribution to humankind.’ While President Xi has said that the BRI aims to break the bottleneck in Asian connectivity, it is clear that the objectives go far beyond this with dimensions linked to trade, economy, geopolitics and even domestic issues.

The first is a response to the US. Under President Barack Obama, America started a pivot to Asia to counter China’s rising geopolitical ambitions. The trade war started by President Donald Trump meant that China needed to open up newer markets for its exports and investments. The Chinese leadership hopes that the BRI will help counter this. The second objective is to secure its resource supplies — especially oil and gas and other minerals — by finding routes insulated from possible US disruptions.

The third, equally critical objective, analysts believe, is the determination to restructure the Chinese economy in such a way that avoids the ‘Middle-Income Trap’.

This is a term coined by economists to describe nations at a stage of development where the GDP has crossed a certain threshold, with improved wages and quality of life. Yet, these countries cannot make a leap from low-skilled manufacturing to producing higher value-added goods and services. Studies show that since the 1960s, almost 90 per cent of middle- income countries have been trapped in this cycle.

China’s geostrategic advantages

Given that post-Mao the primary justification for the CCP’s autocratic rule has been to provide a strong economy and a higher standard of living, it is not surprising that the leadership is keen to ensure China doesn’t fall into this ‘Middle-Income Trap’. The belief is that the BRI will enhance opportunities for Chinese firms, open up newer markets and provide more jobs to Chinese workers.

The fourth key objective is to correct the regional imbalance in China’s economic growth. Since the launch of its reforms programme in the 1980s, the eastern areas of China, especially the eastern seaboard, have grown faster than its westernmost regions. These include the restive province of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has launched repressive measures.

To spur economic development in these regions, the Chinese government wants to establish overland connections to Europe through the ‘Belt’ part of the initiative. The fifth key objective is to break the stranglehold that the US has on the global financial system, by making the renminbi or yuan more widely accepted as a worldwide currency. The sixth is to establish a ‘Digital Silk Route’ that will allow Chinese companies to advance towards dominance in the Information and communications Technology (ICT world).

Elizabeth C. Economy, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, is quoted in an article as saying that if China achieves all these objectives, its geostrategic advantages will allow it to ‘shape international norms and institutions and forcefully assert its presence on the global stage.

Arun Kumar is a global executive who has held leadership roles in many fields: consulting and professional services, high technology, entrepreneurship, venture capital, public service and diplomacy. Currently a managing partner at Celesta Capital, a California-based venture fund, he was formerly the chairman and CEO of KPMG India. Kumar served in former US President Barack Obama’s administration as the assistant secretary of commerce for global markets and director-general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS). He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Kumar has authored two books of poetry.