Tech-savvy Batman has worst impact on environment; Aquaman best in living with nature

A study by OVO Energy compared 36 comic heroes and villains from Marvel and DC to rate the most and least eco-friendly of them all

Climate change is a real challenge which needs to be addressed on priority and what better way to start than choose super heroes, whom the society idolize, and who have the least carbon footprint on Mother Earth.

A study by OVO Energy compared 36 comic heroes and villains from Marvel and DC to rate the most and least eco-friendly of them all. DC hero Batman was judged the least “eco-friendly” superhero. Aquaman is the most eco-friendly superhero. He does not need a car, has an unabating love for ocean animals, and survives in green living arrangements (Atlantis has a zero-tolerance policy to fossil fuels). This half-human, half-Atlantean is sustainable to the core. The study, based on a hypothesis, suggests Aquaman “should probably have a chat with other members of the Justice League if he wants to keep the oceans in a good state”.

Daredevil came in second after Aquaman in being most eco-friendly superhero. His childhood was filled with tragedy; from being blinded by a radioactive substance to becoming an orphan, Daredevil is not one to make others’ lives more difficult. Additionally, he attacks his enemies through hand-to-hand combat, has a modest living standard and restricts himself to one city… rating him above many other Marvel and DC heroes.

OVO Energy conducted the hypothetical study using six parameters: transport, commute, living arrangements, clothing, weapons and abilities, and damage to the world around them. The 36 heroes and villains were pitted against each other to see how good or bad they really were.

Aquaman and Spider-man got the highest points for transport and commute because both use natural forms of transit. Batman, who uses highly polluting Batmobile, is understandably rated poorly. Spider-man spins a web to hop from one building to another while Aquaman swims at supersonic speed.

Iron Man, with a penchant for artificial intelligence and latest gadgets, was rated just below Batman, who has to rely on technology because he lacks natural powers that can help him protect Gotham city from thugs and syndicate crime gangs. The observation found the Dark Knight’s eco-footprint increases mainly because of his choice of transport vehicles, which includes Batmobile, aeroplane and boat; not to mention the collection of vehicles that his alter-ego Bruce Wayne possesses.

Among villains, Superman’s rival, Lex Luthor, is the most anti-ecology. Just like Batman, Luther does not have powers of his own, and both are leading global corporations that increases their carbon footprint significantly. Besides, Luthor tries hard to kill Superman with highly destructive weaponry. Loki, on the other hand, takes number one spot on the list of most sustainable villains.