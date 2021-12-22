No censoring of films: Why UAE is turning liberal

The decision is the latest of the country’s attempts to find alternative revenue sources other than oil, and attract foreign investment

In an initiative that will depict it as broad-minded and inclusive to other cultures, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to stop censoring films in theatres.

The decision is one of the latest rolled out by the country in what is being read as its attempts to find alternative revenue sources other than oil, and attract foreign investment.

Last month, the UAE, a federation of seven monarchies, introduced a slew of 40 legal reforms including decriminalizing premarital sex and consumption of alcohol and criminalizing ‘honour killings’. The country, earlier this month, also announced that it will implement a four-and-a-half workday week for government offices, in which Saturday and Sunday will be off days. A deviation from Dubai’s earlier culture of following Fridays and Saturdays as off days, the latest decision is more aligned to the western format of weekend. Friday, revered in the Arab world as a prayer day, will considered half day of work from next year onwards.

Under the new norms for film screening, the Emirati Media Regulatory Authority will introduce a new 21+ age category for viewers, instead of censoring sensitive and sexual content. The authority in a Twitter post said that international movies henceforth will be screened in theatres in their original version and sans any cuts, albeit for the aforementioned age category.

The censor boards in UAE and other countries in the Middle East, usually snip scenes showing nudity, homosexuality and other sensitive content for viewers.

Quoting the 2018 book Shakespeare on the Arabian Peninsula, an article in The Texas Orator said that the country uses censorship to uphold the conservative values of its ruling elite. According to the article, the censor board thus “blocks websites, cuts kissing and sex scenes from films and certain satellite TV channels, and blurs the names of dishes that contain non-halal foods, like pork and bacon, on episodes of Masterchef.”

Such censoring may end once the government puts its plan to action. The softening of these laws and grant of personal freedoms is set to change the perception of UAE on the world’s stage.

The westernization of the Gulf nation, reflected in the wide spectrum of reforms it has implemented of late, has also been translated as the government’s attempt to encourage peaceful coexistence of different people belonging to different identities, especially when over 80 per cent of UAE’s people are non-locals.

A hub of commerce and tourism, the oil rich state heavily banks on foreign workforce with high wages, low taxes and an atmosphere that is safe for people of all religions and nationalities, to run its economy.

UAE recently made a peace deal with UAE, and is all set to host the World Expo in Dubai, an event which will see the participation of 25 million visitors.

With UAE being home to a considerable number of individuals of Indian origin, it has close ties with India too.

The country in 2019 also introduced long-term residence visas called ‘golden visa’ which would enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the help of a sponsor and enjoy 100 per cent ownership of their business.