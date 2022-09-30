Modi inaugurates new Vande Bharat trainset: A peek at major upgrades

The new train has received some major upgrades over its predecessors, the two Vande Bharat trains running from Delhi to Varanasi and Katra. The new trainset costs around ₹115 crore, ₹15 crore higher than the train’s previous versions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 30), flagged off the new Vande Bharat trainset and hopped on it for a half an hour ride from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to Kalupur.

Although the train’s previous version was inaugurated by the prime minister in Delhi in 2019, this is the first time he took a ride in it. The newly inaugurated train is the third in the Vande Bharat series.

PM @narendramodi is on board the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad. People from different walks of life, including those from the Railways family, women entrepreneurs and youngsters are his co-passengers on this journey. pic.twitter.com/DzwMq5NSXr — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2022

Called Vande Bharat 2.0, the train has received some major upgrades over its predecessors, the two Vande Bharat trains running from Delhi to Varanasi and Katra. The new trainset costs around ₹115 crore, ₹15 crore costlier than its previous versions.

Advertisement

MAJOR UPGRADES



Train speed: The train can travel at a speed of up to 160 km per hour in 129 seconds — 16 seconds faster than its predecessor. This can be attributed to its comparatively lighter frame. It weighs around 392 tonnes, 38 tonnes lighter than the train’s last version. In addition, it needs to run a kilometre less to attain its top speed.

Also Read: IRCTC raises concerns over timing clash of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, Vande Bharat trains

The train’s new version has a better riding index of 3.26 at 180 km per hour, from the earlier 3.87. At a standard speed of 115 km per hour, its riding index is 3.26, better than 3.26 attained at the same speed by the earlier version.

A train’s riding index tells how comfortable and steady a passenger is while travelling on the train.

Safety features: Vande Bharat 2.0 has an automatic anti-collision system called ‘Kavach’. Its coaches have disaster lights and a battery backup of up to three hours. The previous trains did not have an anti-collision system and had a battery backup of only up to one hour.

The train’s exterior has eight flatform-side cameras. A passenger-guard communication facility in the coaches enables automatic voice recording.

Also Watch: Navratri 2022: Indian Railways comes up with special ‘Vrat menu’

The new trainset is also taller at 650 mm, up from the earlier 400 mm height of its predecessors, to provide better protection in case of floods.

Added features for the passengers: Instead of fixed back seats in the lower class of the train’s older version, all seats are recliner in the train’s upgraded version. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.

A photo catalytic ultra violet air purification system with UV lamp, filters the internal air and deactivates 99 per cent of germs.

Also Read: Railways writes off ₹71 cr as excess subsidy on Kisan Rail Services

The train has a wifi-enabled onboard infotainment system. The LCD display in each coach is now 32-inches, up from the earlier 24-inch screen.

Possible future upgrades

The Centre plans to introduce Vande Bharat trains with sleeper berths for overnight journeys. For a lighter product, future Vande Bharat trains may come with an aluminum body.