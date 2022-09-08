Explained: How PM-SHRI seeks to transform 14,500 govt schools

The Centre's PM-SHRI seeks to transform existing government schools into model ones embodying the spirit of NEP 2020

The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-Shri) initiative is a Union government scheme to transform existing government schools into model ones embodying the spirit of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These schools will be modern, transformational, and will impart education in a holistic manner, according to the Centre.

The learning in PM-SHRI schools will be discovery-oriented, play-toy-based, inquiry-driven, learner-centered, discussion-based, flexible, with enjoyable learning methods. Assessment of children’s capabilities will be done in a different way, the smart classrooms will have the latest technology, libraries, sports and more. 18 lakh children are all set to benefit from this scheme.

When it will launch

The PM-SHRI scheme to upgrade 14,500 schools, has been recently approved by the Union cabinet, and is expected to be launched from this academic year 2022-23 until 2026-27 – for a period of five years.

The key features

Over 14,500 schools, and this is inclusive of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, will be upgraded and modernised with state-of-the art infrastructure, innovative pedagogy to become “exemplar” schools.

These schools will be upgraded with laboratories, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, and art rooms. They will be developed as green schools with water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure and the curriculum will include learning about living an organic lifestyle.

They will be “fully equipped to prepare students for the future. These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020”, said the education ministry in a statement.

Learning methods

They will be experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable.

The focus will be on learning outcomes of every child in every grade. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based. It will not only aim at qualitative teaching, learning and cognitive development but will also create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

Quality assessment framework

Once a school is selected to be part of this PM-SHRI scheme, they will be periodically assessed under the “School Quality Assessment Framework”. This has been developed to measure key performance indicators to evaluate the schools. The parameters that the schools will be judged on is whether they are implementing NEP 2020; maintaining a student registry to track enrollment and learning progress to ensure learning outcomes of each child improves to achieve levels above state and national average.

The schools will also be assessed on whether they have tied up with higher education institutions and local entrepreneurial ecosystem for mentoring purposes as well as creating “students rooted in the heritage of India, proud of the values of Bharat, conscious of duties towards society and responsibilities towards nation-building”. The schools will be continuously monitored at regular intervals through this quality framework.

Scheme budget

To transform nearly 14,500 schools across the country, the Centre will spend ₹18,128 crore, while the total project cost is ₹27,360 crore for a period of five years from 2022-23. The Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost of implementation. The remaining 40 per cent will be borne by the state or UT. In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, the contribution of the Centre can go up to 90 per cent.

Money to be received

A school will receive nearly ₹2 crore, and the money will be transferred directly to the school’s account through direct benefit Transfer. The principal or the local committee will be given the flexibility to determine the use of 40 per cent of the fund, said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a press conference.

“Transparent criteria will be set for this purpose. This flexibility will be given to schools for the first time in the country,” he added.

How schools can apply

The schools are required to self apply on an online portal. The portal will be opened four times a year; once every quarter, for the first two years of the scheme.

The selection process will have three stages with definite timelines. In the first stage, states or Union territories will agree to implement NEP in its entirety and the Centre will spell out the commitments they require from the schools to achieve quality. These schools will also be monitored vigorously to asses their progress in implementing NEP. S

States/UTs would sign MoU agreeing to implement NEP in entirety with the Centre.

In the second stage, a pool of schools that are eligible to be selected as PM-SHRI Schools will be identified based on prescribed minimum benchmark through Unified District Information System for Education( UDISE)+ data.

The third stage is based on the challenge method for fulfilling certain criteria. Only the schools from the above eligible pool of schools will compete to fulfill the challenge conditions. Fulfillment of conditions will be certified by states/KVS/JNV through physical inspection.

Difference from KVs, Navodaya Vidyalayas

Kendriya Vidyalayas or Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas come completely under the Union ministry of education and are fully funded by the central government under central sector schemes. While KVs largely take children of central government employees posted in states and UTs, JNVs cater to the brightest students in rural areas of the country. In contrast, PM SHRI Schools will be an upgrade to existing schools run by the Centre, states, UTs and local bodies. This essentially means that PM SHRI schools can either be run by KVs, JNVs, state government schools or even municipal corporations.

This may be a political move to counter AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s boast of turning around schools in the capital but additional funds for government run schools to the tune of ₹2 crore may certainly help to incorporate more technology based learning, provide sorely needed infrastructural facilities, improve teacher salaries and give more emphasis on discovery based learning. However, many states like Tamil Nadu are still opposing a centralised education system like NEP and will this scheme then hit a roadblock in these states?