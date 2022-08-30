All you need to know about parvovirus, and how to protect your dogs from it

Canine parvovirus is one of the most serious viruses that dogs can get and it is highly contagious, but the vaccine is effective

Canine parvovirus has been identified as the illness that has killed dozens of dogs in the last month in the northern and central parts of Michigan. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had consistently tested negative at veterinary clinics and animal shelters, the reasons for which are being investigated.

The virus has killed more than 20 dogs in Otsego County alone and more than 30 dogs have died of similar symptoms in Clare County, usually within days of them presenting symptoms of vomiting, bloody diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite. Similar reports have been made around northern and central Michigan.

“Canine parvovirus is a severe and highly contagious disease in dogs but (the state) and veterinary professionals have extensive experience with this virus,” state veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Dogs that are not fully vaccinated are at the most risk, Wineland noted, adding that effective vaccines are available.

Highly contagious

Canine parvovirus — CPV or commonly referred to as “parvo” — is one of the most serious viruses that dogs can get.

This virus was discovered in 1967 and has rapidly become a serious threat to canine health. This is primarily due to the fact that the virus is hard to kill, can live for a long time in the environment, and is shed in large quantities by infected dogs.

CPV is highly contagious and is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their faeces. It can live on the ground or on surfaces in kennels, on peoples’ hands, or on the clothing of people that have been contaminated. Dogs could also carry it on their fur or paws if they have come into contact with contaminated fecal material.

Parvovirus can live outdoors for months and is resistant to many disinfectants, although it is said to be susceptible to diluted bleach and some specialized cleaners commonly used in veterinary hospitals.

Dogs that develop the disease show signs of the illness within three to ten days. The signs may include lethargy, vomiting, fever, and diarrhea.

Vaccine the only way out

While the highly effective parvovirus vaccine has decreased the risk to properly vaccinated dogs, the disease is still widely prevalent, especially in puppies and adolescent dogs.

Treatment often involves veterinary hospitalization. Canine parvovirus often infects other mammals including foxes, wolves, cats, and skunks. Cats are also susceptible to panleukopenia, a different strain of parvovirus.

Prevention is the only way to ensure that a puppy or dog remains healthy. Appropriate vaccination should be performed starting at 7–8 weeks of age, with a booster given every 3–4 weeks until at least 16 weeks of age.

Species-specific virus

Parvovirus is species-specific — this means that humans cannot get parvovirus from dogs, and dogs cannot get parvovirus from people. The canine disease has been prevalent in India from time to time.

It’s important to use the utmost caution by wearing personal protective equipment if you come into contact with an infected dog. While you may not get parvo, the virus could be spread to another dog via your hands or the clothes you are wearing.