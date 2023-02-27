Sports Authority of India to recruit 152 coaches; March 3 last date

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment in grades of Coach (44), Senior Coach (34), Chief Coach (49) and High Performance Coach (25) on a contract and deputation (including short term contract) basis. Eligible candidates can apply at https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/ & applications can be submitted from 5:00 pm on February, 10th 2023 onwards. Last date to submit online applications is March, 3rd 2023 till 5.00 pm.

Eligibility criteria

Diploma or equivalent in coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University OR Medal winner in Olympic/ World Championship/twice Olympic participation OR Participation in Olympic/Paralympics and international event OR Dronacharya Awardee.

Coaching experience varies depending on the parameters on which you fulfill the eligibility criteria. For instance, a Dronacharya Awardee needs only 5 years of coaching experience while a diploma holder needs to have 15 years of experience for the post of High Performance Coach. Coaching experience should be in respective sports discipline.

Advertisement

Age criteria

Maximum age as of the last date of submission on the application is as follows – High Performance Coach — 60 years, Chief Coach — 60 years, Senior Coach —- 50 years and Coach — 45 years.

Period of deputation (including short term contract) & contract: