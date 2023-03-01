Punjab Police to hire 1746 constables; March 8 last date for application

Punjab Police will recruit 1,746 personnel in the post of constables in the district cadre. Of these, 570 vacancies are reserved for women.

The recruitment will be carried out through an Application Form (AF) and Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST) with specified qualifying parameters.

Eligibility

Candidates should be Indian citizens, who have not obtained the citizenship/permanent residency/green card of any other country.

Advertisement

Their minimum age as on January 1, 2023, should be 18 years and maximum 28 years. Age relaxation applies to SC and or BC candidates from Punjab, ex-servicemen, serving regular employees of Punjab government or other state or central government.

The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education board or university. In the case of ex-servicemen, the minimum educational qualification is matriculation.

All candidates must have passed matriculation with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language specified by the Punjab government.

The minimum height required to be eligible for the post is 5 feet 7 inches for men and 5 feet 2 inches for women.

Last date for application

The closing date and time for the submission of the online application is March 8, 2023, 11.55pm. Applications received after 11.55 pm on March 8 will not be entertained.

For more details on reservation, relaxation, and exams, and to apply, log on to https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/81514/Index.html.

You can also get more details on this link: https://cache.careers360.mobi/media/uploads/froala_editor/files/Notification-Punjab-Police-Constable-Posts.pdf.