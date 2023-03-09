GAIL invites applications for senior, junior associates

GAIL Gas Limited, a prominent City Gas Distribution Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, is expanding its business in various cities across India. The company aims to achieve a sustainable future and has multiple City Gas Distribution projects in progress.

To ensure timely execution of these projects, GAIL Gas Limited is inviting applications from eligible Indian nationals for various fixed-term employment positions, which may be extended based on individual performance and company requirements.

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) belonging to the category/categories specified for the post in Table-I & II can apply even if no vacancies are reserved for them. Age relaxation will be provided as per norms, and they will be considered for selection by merit. PwBD category candidates with a relevant disability of 40% or more are eligible for reservation and concessions when applying for vacancies specifically reserved for them.

The Company reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of posts based on project requirements.

Eligibility & age criteria

The eligibility criteria differs depending on the post for which an aspirant is applying. Similarly, the age criteria varies depending on the category to which a candidate belongs. Interested candidates may get the details at the GAIL Gas website’s following link —- https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in



Candidates can apply for one post only. They will be required to apply online through GAIL Gas website: gailgas.com. Candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Submission of applications

Candidates will be required to apply online through GAIL Gas website: gailgas.com (https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in): No other means / mode of application shall be entertained. Application portal for the same shall remain open from 1100 hrs. onwards 10.03.2023 and up to 1800 hrs. on 10.04.2023.

Emoluments

The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- per month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- per month which includes pay, HRA and other allowances.