Bharat Electronics Ltd to recruit project engineers; March 17 last date

Software SBU of Bharat Electronics Ltd, a Navratna Company and India’s premier professional electronics company requires following personnel on Contract Basis as Project Engineer-I.

The selections will be held through Walk-in at 3 locations Jammu, Ranchi and Guwahati. There are 52 vacancies in Vishakhapatnam and 58 in New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Bangalore. Only those candidates who are willing to be posted to the above locations may apply.

Eligibility criteria

Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg course with 55% marks from reputed institute/university in the following engineering disciplines – electronics/telecommunication/electronics & communication/electronics & telecommunication/electrical and electronics/ electrical/communication/mechanical/computer science/computer science & engineering/computer science engineering / information science/ information technology.

Age criteria

Upper age limit is 32 years as on 01.02.2023. The upper age limit specified is applicable to General Category candidates.

Mode of selection



The mode of selection shall be through Walk-in selection at 3 Centres- Jammu, Ranchi and Guwahati. Interested candidates may clearly choose the location they would like to attend the Walk in selections in the online application link (Google form) appended to this advertisement.

How to register



Candidates are required to register online through Google form. Registrations received in any other format will not be considered. Candidates are to register online using the link given below. Candidates are requested to use Google Chrome for filling of the google form successfully: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUL_eU0UQMgM7dWftDVUxJVgLoWgDXaAGslaRq_XzZDACDXQ/vie wform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0&usp=mail_form_link

Online registrations

Online registrations will be open from March 3 to 17, 2023. Candidates who have not registered will not be allowed to appear for the Walk-in selections.