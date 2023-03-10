Hall tickets for 2023 TSPSC’s veterinary assistant surgeon exam issued

The hall tickets for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) examination, conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), can be downloaded from the commission’s official website.

According to the notice issued by the TSPSC, the candidates, who are appearing for this examination, can now log onto the TSPSC website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ to access their admits cards.

The TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written examination, which will be an objective type of question paper, will be held in Hyderabad. It is slated to be conducted on March 15-16.

There are a total of 185 vacancies, out of which 170 posts are to be filled for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are slotted for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

Basis of selection

The candidates will be selected for posts on the basis of their performance in the written examination (Objective Type), which is a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

Note to candidates

The notice further said that candidates appearing for the exam need to know that Paper 1, i.e., General Studies and General Abilities are common for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-A and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Class-B.

Here is the notification issued by the TSPSC:

https://notificationslist.tspsc.gov.in/webNote/23-2022-Web-Note-VAS20221222211337.pdf

Steps to download admit card for the exam

Visit the TSPSC’s official website: tspsc.gov.in

Click on the link to the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card on the homepage itself

Enter your login details and click submit

After checking that your details are on the card, download the admit card and take a printout

Here’s a direct link to the VAS admit card 2023

https://hallticket.tspsc.gov.in/h2320225d622bf9-c22c-476b-rv1702-74b0ed1b0626

For more details, the candidates can visit the official website.