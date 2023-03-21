CUET-PG 2023: UGC announces online registration from March 20 to April 19

Eligible and interested candidates can register online at the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, and pay the applicable fee online through the payment gateway using Debit / Credit cards, Net banking, or UPI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 examination from Monday night (March 20).

The window for registration will be open till 5 pm on April 19.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities / institutions / organizations / autonomous colleges. They can register online at the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in, and pay the applicable fee online through the payment gateway using Debit / Credit cards, Net banking, or UPI.

The final exam dates have not yet been announced.

The UGC chief had earlier announced that the CUET PG 2023 exam would be conducted during the first week of June 2023, and that the results would be announced in July. If the schedule goes according to plan, the universities would be able to begin the new academic year by August 1.

