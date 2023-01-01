Who is Roopesh Shetty, the Big Boss Kannada 9 winner?

Roopesh Shetty, who hails from Mangaluru, is a radio jockey, actor, movie director and a TV host. He won the hearts of fans of Big Boss Kannada across the globe for being one of the most enthusiastic and stable contestants in the house

December 31, 2022 finally brought the curtains down on one of the most watched reality shows in Karnataka – Big Boss Kannada. With the end of Season 9, the 99 days reality show came to an end on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 with host and actor Kichcha Sudeep announcing Roopesh Shetty as the grand winner.

Roopesh Shetty walked away with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 Lakhs. He also earned ₹10 lakhs from the sponsors. Rakesh Adiga is the first runner-up.

The final episode of BBK9 was extremely special for the audience as they got to see many dance performances and Kichcha Sudeep too was at his best hosting the show. The superstar’s conversation with the contestants made the audience teary eyed, while Sudeep too seemed sad to wrap up the show.

Who is Roopesh Shetty?

BBKS 9 was special this year as the reality show went on for nearly five months. The first season of Big Boss Kannada OTT version started in the first week of August 2022. The OTT version went on for 42 days. Interestingly, Roopesh and Rakesh were among the four finalists from the OTT version. Roopesh Shetty had won the OTT version of the BBK Season 1. Roopesh and Rakesh gained entry into the TV version in September, after spending a few days in isolation due to COVID-19 protocols.

Roopesh hails from the Mangaluru coastal region of Karnataka and is often referred to as a ‘Rockstar’. Roopesh has many feathers in his hat. He is a radio jockey, actor, movie director and a TV host. He won the hearts of fans of the shows across the globe for being one of the most enthusiastic and stable contestants in the house.

Apart from making a name in the entertainment industry, Roopesh earned a name for himself for his efforts in social work. He took up a lot of initiatives to provide food and medicine to the needy during the lockdown period and was hailed by his friends, family and the general public for his courage and conviction.

Roopesh has even earlier acted in a blockbuster Tulu movie titled Girgit and even directed a Tulu film titled Circus. His next Kannada movie Manku Bhai Foxy Rani is sure to get a big boost after his big win in this widely popular reality show.

Not all are happy with the winner of BBK9

Big Boss Kannada has always surprised the audiences with its choice of the winner in every season and this year was no different. Even though Roopesh played well, many had pinned their hopes on Rakesh Adiga and felt that he would end up as the winner. The young actor and singer was trending on social media a few days before the final episode and many had even declared him as the winner.

As expected, Rakesh Adiga’ fans and followers started to troll Colors Kannada for their decision to make him the runner up. If the grapevine is anything to go by Rakesh Adiga will also be taking home a good pay check. As per reports, Rakesh was paid in lakhs of rupees every week and it is speculated that he would have earned ₹35 lakhs by the end of the 14th week. Additionally, the runner up gets ₹12 lakhs. However, the numbers have not been confirmed by the makers.

Kichcha Sudeep was elated after the final episode was aired and took to Twitter to express his pleasure.

A beautiful season wraps. It has been the longest 5 months journey. A big thanks to @ColorsKannada #Param and the entire team of BigBoss. A big hug to all you viewers and friends for the luv.❤️

Best wshs to all the contestants in all ua future Endeavors.#BBK9 pic.twitter.com/GN65LtrO05 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 31, 2022

Parameshwar Gundkal, business head, Colors Kannada was also happy with this year’s season of Big Boss. “The main theme of this season was the creation of a power imbalance on the show. The combination of Big Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one could ever imagine,” he said.

Big Boss Kannada kept the audience engaged for nearly five months in 2022 and it will be interesting to see if the channel continues with the same version in the coming seasons as well.