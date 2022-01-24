What explains the success of South films and stars? Kangana has an answer

Even as critics and trade analysts are baffled by the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Kangana had an answer. She said south stars are the rage because they are deeply rooted in Indian culture, and their professionalism and passion is unparalleled

The runaway success of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has stumped many trade analysts, critics and the Indian film industry. While trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it a “well-made masala film”, Telugu actor Nagarjuna questioned the “phenomenon” behind the success of the dubbed Hindi version which had done ‘much, much better’ than the original Telugu version though many had said it was too regional in flavour to appeal to a pan-India audience.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who had recently played the actor-turned-politician, the late J Jayalalithaa on celluloid, however, had the answer to this ‘who killed Bahubaali’ like question. In fact, Ranaut gave a detailed explanation on Instagram on why the Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna-starrer became such a sleeper hit and also added Samantha Prabhu’s sexy number in the film, ‘Oo Antava’ in her post.

‘Pushpa-The Rise’ is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam forest in Andhra Pradesh. A brutish and invincible coolie Pushpa agrees to work for the sandalwood mafia and has to lock horns with the police who are hell-bent on stopping the smuggling.

The film stars Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as a menacing cop as well.

In her view, Kangana reasoned that south content and superstars were such a rage because besides being deeply rooted in Indian culture, they loved their families and relationships were “conventional” not westernised. Their professionalism and passion are unparalleled,” she wrote. And dished out advice saying that “they should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them”. Kangana also shared a news article on her social media post to support her argument.

The article also referred to the much-awaited sequels of Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa: The Rise. In KGF Chapter 2, Yash will once again reprise his role as Rocky, along with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in this round. The first film set in the Kolar gold fields was a box-office hit.