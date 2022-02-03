Valimai, RRR, Gangubhai…big films slot releases as COVID cases sink

Big movies including Rajamouli's 'RRR', Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', and Ajith's 'Valimali', and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubhai Kathiawadi' have announced their release dates, as COVID-19 cases are on the decline

As COVID cases in India are on the decline, big-ticket movies, which were postponed due to the surge in infections, are finally announcing new release dates.

Bollywood has decided to take the bull by its horns and will release the much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubhai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in theatres on February 25, 2022. It is a biographical crime drama film, and has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

It features Alia Bhatt in the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film showcases her journey as the head of a brothel and a political leader of Kamathipura. Bhatt released a new poster of the film on her Instagram page.

Smaller Bollywood films like Taapsee Pannu’s Shabash Mithu on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj will release this weekend on February 4 in theatres.

In the South, ​SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will now make its debut in theatres on March 18, the makers announced on Friday.

In a statement posted on the film’s official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again.

“If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on March 18, 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on April 28, 2022,” the team said.

The Telugu-language film is based on the life of two revolutionary fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr)., is produced by DVV Entertainments.

Earlier in 2022, the makers had announced the decision to defer the release of the magnum opus six days ahead of the arrival of RRR in cinema halls, after a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The team had even kickstarted the grand promotional activities, which were being carried out across India.

RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020.

It also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited action thriller Valimai is set to be theatrically released on February 24, a month after it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 spike.

The Tamil film, backed by producer Boney Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on January 13. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the new date of the action thriller, which will also be released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

“Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well and truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide,” the producer wrote.

Valimai is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor, under Bayview Projects LLP.

According to the makers, the film chronicles the story of Arjun (Kumar), a police officer, who is assigned to track down a group of violent bikers following their involvement in heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya is set to release in cinema halls on April 29, the makers announced on Monday.

The Telugu action drama, also starring Chiranjeevi’s actor-son Ram Charan, was earlier scheduled to open theatrically on February 4, but was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Acharya is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

The makers said that since filmmaker Rajamouli’s RRR is releasing on March 25, they have mutually agreed to come a month after the film.

“After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29, as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25,” the official Twitter account of Konidela Production Company posted.

Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.

Also lined up for release is director Thu Pa Saravanan’s action-entertainer Veerame Vaagai Soodum, starring Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead. The film will hit screens on February 4.

(With inputs from Agencies)

