Death of Jr NTR’s fan Shyam turns political, Chandrababu Naidu demands justice

Shyam, reportedly died by suicide but his family and friends have alleged foul play, as he had no apparent reason to take his life. Even as Jr NTR issued a statement urging the police to investigate the matter, politicians too are demanding justice for Shyam

The death of one of Jr NTR’s ardent young fans, Shyam, in suspicious circumstances on Monday (June 26) in Chintaluru of East Godavari district, has turned political. There is an outpouring of support for this young fan on social media under the hastag #WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR.

Shyam, reportedly died by suicide but his family and friends have alleged foul play, as he had no apparent reason to take his life.

Shyam was an ardent fan of JrNTR, who he called ‘Anaa’ (brother) and ensured he attended every single event that featured the ‘RRR’ actor. He was always there to cheer on his hero and his dream of hugging Jr NTR too came true when he jumped on stage at a movie event and hugged Jr NTR.

On Tuesday, June 27, NTR Jr issued a statement saying it was “extremely painful” to learn about Shyam’s death and he sent his deepest condolences to his family. “Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all,” he wrote, urging government officials to “investigate the matter immediately”.

Also read: Empuran delayed? Actor Prithviraj undergoes surgery; out of action for two months

However, political leaders too have joined the fray demanding justice for Shyam.

The president of Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu, tweeted that the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death was alarming. “I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially,” he said, adding that let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served.

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP… pic.twitter.com/55bpR9cgvR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 27, 2023

Nara Lokesh, general secretary, Telugu Desam Party also posted on his social media about Shyam. He offered his condolences and said that an investigation must be launched immediately into his death. “A thorough investigation without any bias is needed, even if it involves YCP leaders as alleged by locals. We will fight until justice is delivered to Shyam, ” he tweeted.

Jr NTR fans are demanding a probe into the death of ‘one of us’ Shyam, saying it was not a suicide but murder. Tollywood actors and directors too have tweeted asking for justice for Shyam.