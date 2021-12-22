Uncensored version of ‘Churuli’ on OTT platform: Censor Board tells court

The censored version of the film had been cleared for public viewing with an A certificate, the lawyer representing CBFC told the court. But an uncensored version was streaming on SonyLiv

The controversy over Lijo Jose Pelissery’s new film Churuli took another turn, as the Censor Board (CBFC), the country’s film-certification body, told the Kerala High Court today (December 22) that an uncensored version of the Malayalam mystery horror film was being streamed on OTT platform Sony LIV.

The censored version of the film had been cleared for public viewing with an A certificate, the lawyer representing CBFC told the court. However, the uncensored version of the film was released on the OTT platform, he submitted before Justice P V Kunhikrishnan.

In early December, the Kerala High Court had admitted a writ petition seeking a directive to remove the movie from the OTT platform immediately. At that time, the court had observed orally that the dialogues in the Malayalam film Churuli were “atrocious in nature”. A portion of the film had been screened to the court and Justice N Nagaresh had issued a notice to the director, the producers, the CBFC, managing director of Sony Pictures and the lead actors of the film.

The petition was filed by Peggy Fen of Thrissur. According to him, the film was replete with filthy and offensive words that outraged the modesty of women and children.

Advertisement

According to the petitioner, the movie was accessible to everyone, including children and teenagers, as it had been released on OTT platform. Though the film was capable of invoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, it had an overdose of foul language.

Also read: OTT: Battling moral dilemmas in ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Serious Men’ & a horror tale

The petitioner sought removal of the movie from the OTT platform “as expeditiously as possible” because it had an “overdose of foul language” in the film. The petition contended that the film “uses filthy words lavishly without any curtain which outrages the modesty of women and children”.

Meanwhile, in view of the CBFC statement to the court, C A Anoop, lawyer for the petitioner, Peggy Fen, said he wanted to modify the prayers in the petition and sought time for the same. The court noted that no one was there representing the producer Lijo Jose Pellissery and therefore, listed the matter for hearing on January 7.

Churuli, based on a story written by Vinoy Thomas, Kaligeminarile Kuttavalikal, was adapted into a screenplay by S Hareesh for Lijo Pelissary (of Jallikattu and Angamaly Diaries fame). Incidentally, Jallikattu was the Indian official entry at the 93rd Academy awards.

Political parties too have come out against the liberal use of curse words in Churuli. Pro-BJP commentator Sreejith Panickar alleged that the makers had used such language deliberately to get attention. He spoke of lack of censorship on OTT platforms and how filmmakers should instead use their common sense to take a call on what to include and not.

While writer NS Madhavan tweeted that he had liked the film. “Churuli is Dantesque. You cross a bridge and you are in another world. Liked the movie and the effort,” he said.