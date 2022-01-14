This Spider-Man comic page was sold for record $3.36 million

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auction's four-day comic event in Dallas

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auction’s four-day comic event in Dallas on Thursday.

One of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No. 1, was also sold on Thursday for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.