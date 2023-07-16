‘The Blacklist’ ends; we’ll miss Red terribly; but then, it was mostly about him

Despite a captivating performance by James Spader, The Blacklist’s repetitive plotlines, inconsistent character development, and prolonged story arcs prevented it from reaching its full potential

NBC’s hit series The Blacklist, created by Jon Bokenkamp, simulcast on Netflix, has been captivating audiences around the world since its debut in 2013. With its intense plotlines, intriguing characters, and some standout performances, the show has solidified its place as one of the most gripping crime dramas on television. After 10 seasons, The Blacklist has come to an end with the final two episodes being released on July 13.

Advertisement

At the heart of The Blacklist lies the enigmatic but charismatic character of Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader. It all starts with Reddington, the first name on the FBI’s most-wanted list, walking into the New York office of the agency, offering to surrender. But Reddington has more to offer — his assistance in capturing some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. But there’s a rider: he must work with Elizabeth Keen (played by Megan Boone), a rookie profiler with a mysterious connection to him.

From this pilot onwards, the series follows the intriguing story of Reddington, his criminal empire across the globe, and the “Blacklisters” he supplies to the FBI. The show’s narrative is decently crafted, as each episode features a new “Blacklister”, a criminal from Reddington’s notorious list, with the intricate web of secrets, conspiracies, and unexpected alliances being the spine of the series.

Also read: From Tetris and LEGO to Barbie: How toys, brands have emerged as modern heroes in films

Spader all the way

At the heart of the series is James Spader’s outstanding portrayal of Red. Spader brings an undeniable magnetism and complexity to the character, effortlessly commanding the screen with his suave demeanour and inscrutable presence. From the moment he appears on screen, Spader captivates viewers with his unique blend of charm, intelligence, and unpredictability. The dialogues, though overtly dramatic and too pretentiously poetic at times, are delivered in a tone that only Spader can, and it has been the USP for the 10-season-long series. With this distinctive delivery and impeccable timing, Spader infuses each line with a sense of mystery and intrigue, making Reddington one of the most compelling characters on popular television in recent history.

The main drawback throughout the series, as far as the performances are concerned, is the evident lack of chemistry between Spader and Boone — something that was immensely needed between the characters, Raymond and Elizabeth. In the script, Elizabeth Keen often appears to be overshadowed by Reddington, leaving her character feeling underdeveloped and lacking agency. Besides, Megan Boone looks like a total miscast, as she completely fails to deliver the complexity of the Red-Liz relationship that evolves over the course of the show, as they navigate trust issues, hidden agendas, and a shared past. It could have added immense depth to their scenes together had Spader and Boone shared a better palpable on-screen chemistry, especially when they engage in intense confrontations and share rare moments of vulnerability.

Another major drawback of Blacklist is its repetitive plot structure. Each episode follows a similar formula: Reddington introduces a new “Blacklister”; the FBI task force investigates; there are confrontations and unexpected twists; the Blacklister is eventually captured or killed. While this formula initially provides a sense of familiarity and comfort, it became predictable and tiresome over time. The lack of significant variation in the overall narrative structure leads to a sense of monotony and kills the excitement that viewers usually expect from a crime thriller. It is evident towards the second half of the series from Season 6 onwards. The story arch involving the past of Red, Liz, and Katarina Rostova in the backdrop of the Cold War period is not convincing at all, neither in realistic terms nor on the fictional plane or narrative standard they created for the series.

Also read: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1 review: Tom Cruise revs up adrenaline overload

Lack of depth

Despite Spader’s captivating performance as Reddington, the show struggles with inconsistent character development. While Reddington’s Delphic nature is part of his charm, the series sometimes fails to provide sufficient depth to the supporting characters to match him. For instance, Mr Kaplan, played by seasoned actor Susan Blommaert, is killed off after being masterfully and deftly built during the middle of the series. Additionally, some of the supporting cast members, like Laila Robins (Katarina Rostova), Brett Cullen (Ilya Koslov), Stacy Keach (Robert Vesco), and Alan Alda (Alan Fitch), though talented and well received, do not receive ample screen time or compelling storylines to showcase their abilities fully.

Another pitfall of the show is its tendency to drag out story arcs beyond their natural lifespan. The series introduces numerous overarching mysteries and subplots that are intended to keep viewers engaged. However, the pacing of these storylines can be sluggish, leading to a loss of momentum and a sense of frustration, with the lagging of the back saga of Rostov family, including Dom, Katarina, and Masha, being a classic example. While some viewers appreciate the slow-burn approach, others may find themselves longing for a more streamlined narrative that doesn’t unnecessarily stretch out plotlines.

Apart from these flaws, the supporting cast deserves recognition for their contributions. Especially Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai (even though the character failed to break the cyber-nerd stereotype of modern-day crime dramas) and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma bring depth and nuance to their respective roles, complementing Spader’s magnetic presence. Last but not least, it is delightful to watch Mozhan Marno as the Mossad-FBI agent Samar Nawabi in the mid part of the series. Her transformation from the character Soraya of the globally acclaimed film The Stoning of Soraya M is remarkable.

Altogether, The Blacklist is undeniably a thrilling crime drama, the show’s repetitive plot structure, inconsistent character development, and prolonged story arcs prevented it from reaching its full potential. While these negatives may deter some viewers, the series has still managed to maintain a dedicated fan base due to its intriguing premise and the magnetic presence of its lead actor.