Tamil film Appatha to open Shanghai Film Festival

Appatha, a Tamil film directed by director Priyadarshan, has been selected as the opening film at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival.

Starring Urvashi, the upcoming movie is billed as “a beautiful tale of an unlikely bond” which shows the values of respecting your parents and finding oneself.

The screening of Appatha will be held in Mumbai on January 27 at Films’ Division Complex.

Priyadarshan said the team is “honoured” that his directorial has been selected as the opening film at the festival.

“I would like to thank my producers Jio Studios and Wide Angle Creations, for bringing this simple and lovely story to me. It has been a pleasure collaborating on this film and wonderful to be working with a phenomenal talent like Urvashi on her milestone 700th film.

“Appatha is something different from anything I have attempted earlier and I am looking forward to seeing how the audiences react to it,” the acclaimed filmmaker said in a statement.

The movie is written by Hardik Gajjar with screenplay by Priyadarshan and Deepthi Govindarajan.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival is organised by Government of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting through the National Film Development Corporation in association with the SCO Council of Heads of States.

The film extravaganza will come to a close on January 31.

