Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi figure in top 10 most searched celebs in India on Google

In this top ten list of most searched people in India in 2022, Sushmita Sen is at number 5, while fugitive businessman, Lalit Modi is at number 4. So, Lalit's grand reveal about his romance with Sen on social media earlier this year that got them on this list

It may come as a surprise to many but actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen figures among the top 10 most searched celebs in India this year on Google, according to data released by the search engine. Four celebs from the world of entertainment have made it to this list.

Search engine Google released its ‘Year in Search 2022’, a rundown of the biggest trends in search the company has witnessed in 2022. In this top ten list of the most searched people in India over the past year, Sushmita Sen who made a comeback with her web series, Aarya, which is going in for a third season, is placed at number 5.

However, it is unlikely the web series made her that popular. Fugitive businessman, Lalit Modi, who had revealed his relationship with the beauty, finds himself at number 4. So, it is probably Lalit’s grand reveal about his romance with Sushmita Sen on social media earlier this year that got them on this list.

The pictures Lalit posted of both of them canoodling with each other had made headlines in India at that time. Sen has however remained silent over the alleged affair.

Unsurprisingly, BJP leader Nupur Sharma leads the pack at number one, followed by President Droupadi Murmu in the second place and the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at three.

In the sixth position is reality show Lock Upp star Anjali Arora, followed by Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik.

Anjali, a social media star and a contestant on the captivity-based show that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, had shot into the limelight after an alleged obscene video of hers was circulated. While, Abdu Rozil, a Tajik vlogger and social media personality became even more popular after he appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss.

Retired cricketer Pravin Tambe is ninth on the list even ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli or Neeraj Chopra. People may have searched for him on the Internet after his official biopic, Kaun Pravin Tambe, released on Disney+ Hotstar in April.

Hollywood star Amber Heard is number 10 on the list. Her highly-publicised defamation trial against actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp had in fact made her the third most Googled person in the world this year. Johnny Depp holds the No 1 person as the most searched person on Google in the world, according to data released by the search engine.