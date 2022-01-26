Bollywood producer files FIR against Google, YouTube CEOs

Suneel Darshan said YouTube is showing his film, ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’, without permission

Failing to elicit response to his repeated e mails, a frustrated Bollywood filmmaker has taken on Google and YouTube for showing his 2017 film in violation of the Copyright Act.

Suneel Darshan, known for making films like Jaanwar and Andaaz, has filed an FIR on January 25 against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube’s Gautam Anand among 6 others for copyright infringement of his movie on YouTube.

Darshan said he has not sold the rights to his movie, ‘Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ to anyone, but it has got millions of views on YouTube.

“Every effort has been made. This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha) has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end. Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system,” Suneel Darshan told BollywoodLife.

The filmmaker added, “I am not trying to gain publicity at all. I am only trying to put facts on record. I don’t intend anything more than that. As a filmmaker and a copyright owner, I have certain rights and when you mercilessly infringe them, then what should I do? I am a helpless person.”

The MIDC police station in Delhi registered an FIR on January 25 and is investigating the charges. The complaint is registered under Sections 51, 63 and 69 of the Copyright Act of 1957.