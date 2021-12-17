Spider-Man: No Way Home creates new record, garners ₹32.67 crore on day 1

The Hollywood movie’s opening collection is significant because it beat a much-awaited Bollywood entertainer like Sooryavanshi that too on a non-holiday i.e. Thursday

Tom Holland-starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ beat Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ in the first day collection at the box office on Thursday (December 16), becoming the biggest opener of the year that was overshadowed by COVID pandemic.

The latest Avenger movie collected ₹32.67 crore (gross ₹41.50 crore) on its opening day while Sooryavanshi could garner ₹26.29 crore. The Jon Watts directed movie also recorded the biggest opening day collection for a Hollywood film in India since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvel-Sony joint venture stars Tom Holland (as spiderman) besides Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Thursday, non-holiday release, 50% capacity in Maharashtra (and) Pandemic era, yet, #SpiderMan takes a FANTABULOUS START from East to West, from North to South… MONSTROUS Day 1… Thu ₹32.67 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹41.50 cr. #India biz. All versions. #SpiderManNoWayHome.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening collection is significant because it beat a much-awaited Bollywood entertainer like Sooryavanshi that too on a non-holiday i.e. Thursday.

Also read: Penguin acquires two new titles of film-maker Satyajit Ray

Just to get an idea of how well Spider-Man: No Way Home has done, it would be worth comparing its opening day collection with other Marvel superhero movie releases in India this year. While Shang-Chi collected ₹3.25 crore, Eternals opened to ₹8.75 crore.

Following is the list of Top Hollywood movie openers in India:

1. Avengers: Endgame – ₹53.60 cr

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home – ₹32.67 cr

3. Avengers: Infinity War – ₹31.30 cr

4. Furious 8 – ₹14 cr (₹8.5 cr Previews)

5. Hobbs and Shaw – ₹13.15 cr

6. Captain Marvel – ₹13 cr

7. Fast and Furious 7 – ₹12.30 cr

8. Deadpool 2 – ₹11.25 cr

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron – ₹10.98 cr

10. Lion King – ₹10.09 cr

A Box Office India report said that the Spidy movie had the third best opening post-pandemic after Vakeel Saab (Telugu) and Master (Tamil). The report further added that the Hollywood movie could have done better. “Going by the numbers in South, this film should have done 42-43 crore nett but performance in Hindi circuits is generally less than Infinity War while South is just 20% less than Endgame which did 53 crore nett on day one,” the report added.