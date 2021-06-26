Shah Rukh Khan’s promise to fans on Twitter: A ‘lot of films in future’

The actor held an impromptu AMA session with his fans as he celebrated 29 years in the Hindi film industry

Actor Shah Rukh Khan held an impromptu ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session with his fans celebrating his 29 years in the Hindi film industry this week.

Similar to every time the actor holds an AMA, he was first asked about his next release. SRK’s last release was 2018’s Zero. He hasn’t appeared on the silver screen since. As of now, he’s working on ‘Pathan’, a Yash Raj Films production, with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. But not much information has been released to the public yet.

Shah Rukh, while responding to a question about his next release date, tweeted,” Loudspeakers make announcement…. I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts…. soon.” He further spoke on the importance of being patient with film releases during this pandemic.

Advertisement

Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon https://t.co/hrbYBhnRSF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

When another fan of his asked whether he would be interested in shooting a dance number (if a film is not possible), he tweeted, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi (No man, I will only do a lot of movies now).”

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

He gave a shoutout to his co-star John Abraham. When asked about he his health has been doing, he tweeted, “Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own… ha ha.”

Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

When a fan joked about if SRK finds himself unemployment, like many, during these trying times, he quoted his late father and tweeted, “Jo kuch nahi karte… woh.” The line is also a possible reference to Urdu poet, Daagh Dehlvi’s couplet.