Shah Rukh Khan is 4th richest actor in world, beats Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan

As it turns out, according to a list published by the World of Statistics, is a global network of nearly 2,360 organizations worldwide, Indian Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan figures as the fourth richest actor in the world. His net worth is being reported to be US $770 million dollars. Being named the fourth on the list means that he has even beaten stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Jackie Chan and Robert De Niro.

Richest actors in the world: 🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

American comedian Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of $1 billion, American filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry at $1 billion, and popular actor Dwayne Johnson at $800 million, hold the first three positions on this list. After Shah Rukh comes Tom Cruise with a net worth of $620 million. World of Statistics has been set up to increase public awareness of the power and impact of statistics on all aspects of society.

SRK’s Pathaan all set for release, overseas booking opens

Shah Rukh is back on the big screen on January 25 when his spy thriller Pathaan will release in theatres worldwide. The overseas advance booking for the film have already started and initial reports claim that the response is phenomenal. Pathaan, an action spectacle, like most of Siddharth Anand’s films, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, which kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019).

Being the fourth film of the universe, it will also flag off crossover of characters from one film to the other, and will eventually lead to a big-ticket multi-starrer finale, a la Marvel. Salman Khan has an extended cameo in Pathaan, in his avatar of iconic spy, Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore. The release of Tiger 3 starring Salman with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will take forward the spy universe. This film, which will release during Diwali this year, will have an extended appearance from Shah Rukh’s Pathaan.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and John Abraham as the villain. In a tweet releasing the trailer of the film, Shah Rukh wrote: Right vs Wrong, Good vs Evil – they are two sides of the same coin. Experience the epic clash of two brutal forces in Pathaan!