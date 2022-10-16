‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide in Indore

The 26-year-old actor was staying with her father and brother in Indore. In 2015, Vaishali made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

TV actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday night (October 15).

According to police, the Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor hanged herself to death, and a suicide note was found at home.

“We received information at Tejaji Nagar police station that TV actor Vaishali Takkar hanged herself to death late last night. A suicide note which was recovered suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her former boyfriend. An investigation is underway,” ACP M Rahman told the media on Sunday.

The 26-year-old actor was staying with her father and brother in Indore, according to reports.

In 2015, Vaishali made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Last year, she shared the news of her engagement with Dr. Abhinandan Singh from Kenya.

Back then, Vaishali wrote with a video on Instagram, “What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world. #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa. #AbhiShali #rokaceremony (sic).”

The couple was supposed to get married in June 2021 but cancelled the marriage and Vaishali removed the engagement post from her Instagram page.

Her last Instagram post, a funny video, was posted five days ago.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)