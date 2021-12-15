Sanjay Leela Bhansali would hit me during Black, Ranbir says

Son of actors Rishi and Nitu Singh recalls time he assisted director

Ranbir Kapoor, son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Nitu Singh, recalled the time he assisted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film Black. Ranbir said that the way Sanjay treated him on the sets prepared him for the world.

After Ranbir worked as an assistant director on Black, he was launched by Sanjay in Saawariya, opposite Sonam Kapoor. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the film.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Ranbir weighed in on whether the commercial aspect takes precedence over creativity in films, as his uncle Randhir said: “The Raj Kapoor era of films is over.”

Randhir recalled how Raj “didn’t calculate money” during the shoot of the film Bobby and got the rooftops of Gulmarg painted for the film.

Advertisement

Ranbir partially agreed but also defended present-day directors. “Not saying that my generation of filmmakers are only running behind the commercial aspect… When I assisted Mr [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali [on Black], he used to really treat me as an assistant director. I used to be kneeling down for hours, he used to hit us, he used to abuse us… that only hardens you and prepares you for the world,” he said.

Currently, Ranbir is readying for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy.