Samantha points to ‘double standards’ days after split with Naga Chaitanya

Telugu star Samantha on Friday shared a quote on Instagram on society’s double standards for men and women, just a week after announcing her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya, whom she married in 2017.

“If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals – Farida D,” read the quote, which has just led to further speculation about the reason behind the couple’s split.

Samantha and Naga had together announced the end of their marriage with a note on social media, in which they requested fans to support them. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” it said.

Naga’s father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, had also shared a note in support of the couple. It read: “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength.”

Rumours of Naga and Samantha’s divorce started doing the rounds when the latter dropped her surname from all social media handles.