Salman Khan gets aboard Chiranjeevi’s Godfather; film team ‘kicked’

Godfather is the remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial Lucifer

Salman Khan, often referred to as bhai in the Indian film industry, has been roped in for Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. Tweeting a photo with Salman Khan where the two are holding a bouquet of flowers, Chiranjeevi warmly welcomed Khan’s entry into Godfather.

“Your entry has energised everyone and the excitement has gone to the next level,” said Chiranjeevi, adding that his presence will no doubt give that magical “kick” to the audience.” Chiranjeevi was making a reference to Khan’s blockbuster movie, the 2014 Kick. Salman Khan shares a close bond with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan and this relationship goes beyond films and media reports suggested the Bollywood actor is doing this cameo in Chiranjeevi’s film for free.

Welcome aboard #Godfather ,

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Godfather is the remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial Lucifer. The commercial film starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Prithviraj played a cameo in his directorial venture and it is expected that Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj’s role in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather will also feature Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana.

Interestingly, Salman also has a 15-minute appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, in which he plays the role of Tiger in the film. Recently, Salman Khan has released a teaser for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif.

The film is scheduled to release on April 21 in 2023. The actor announced the news on social media and wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen [Let’s take care of ourselves]…Tiger 3 on 2023 Eid…Let’s all be there…Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF only at a big screen near you on April 21, 2023.”

An Eid film

Not having any film to release on Eid, Salman Khan confessed on social media that he requested his brother Ajay Devgn to release his film Runway 34. Releasing a teaser of the film, Salman Khan wrote, “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai Ajay Devgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge Runway 34 (I couldn’t release any of my films on Eid this year, so I have requested my brother Ajay Devgn to come on Eid with the Eidi gift. We all will celebrate Eid and watch Runway 34).”