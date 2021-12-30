Salman and Shah Rukh together in a film? Former drops a big hint

During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, Salman said that his upcoming movie "Tiger 3" would release by December 2022

Bollywood actor Salman Khan said on Monday that there is a possibility that he and fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies Tiger 3 and Pathan, respectively.

Yash Raj Film’s Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led action movie Pathan, which will feature Salman in an extended cameo.

There were reports that the films will be a part of YRF’s spy universe, which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together.

Advertisement

During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, Salman said that Tiger 3 will release by December 2022 and teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh teaming up for another project.

Also read: Film industry, multiplexes look down as COVID rears its ugly head again

“We are coming together in Tiger 3 and Pathan. Tiger 3 should be released by December 2022, before that Pathan will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” the actor told reporters.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame, while Pathan is directed by War helmer Siddharth Anand.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh’s first film after 2018 romantic-drama Zero, in which Salman also had a cameo.

During the media interaction, Salman confirmed that he will be filming for his recently announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel after he finishes two of his projects, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the second installment of the hit comedy No Entry.

The actor said that the follow-up of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original, and will be titled Pavanputra Bhaijaan.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan featured Salman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl, (Harshaali Malhotra) separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

Salman said that as of now he does not have any plans to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, but is looking forward to the sequel Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was a much-loved comedy drama.

“No, there is nothing like that (a film with Rajamouli). If it happens, it will be great as he is an extremely good director. But I am definitely working with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He had written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and he is now writing its sequel too, and has named it Pavanputra Bhaijaan,” Salman said.

“As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting two films… (we will begin). Once Tiger 3 is over, then perhaps No Entry sequel might begin, then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Once these are done, I will begin the film,” Salman added.

Also read: Working hard at 50+, superstar Salman won’t easily make way for younger generation

Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry was a hit comedy which featured an ensemble cast of Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo.

Salman said that he would spend a few days at this farmhouse with his close friends and family, all of whom are together after conducting due COVID-19 tests, and will then resume work on Tiger 3.

(With inputs from Agencies)