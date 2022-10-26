Rock band Thaikkudam Bridge threatens to sue makers of ‘Kantara’

Kerala's popular rock band Thaikkudam Bridge in a social media post has accused the makers of 'Kantara' of blatant infringement of copyright laws, highlighting the "unavoidable similarities" between their IP 'Navarasam', and 'Varaha Roopam', a song in the film

Kerala rock band, Thaikkudam Bridge, is all set to take the creators of the song, Varaha Roopam in Kannada hit film, Kantara, to court. The band has warned of legal action over the alleged copyright infringement of their number, Navarasam.

Stating that they are in “no way or form affiliated with Kantara, the band in a post on social media said the unavoidable similarities between their IP Navarasam, which released in 2017, and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws.

From our standpoint the line between “Inspired” and “Plagiarized” is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this, stated the band in an Instagram post.

Moreover, Thaikkudam Bridge said that there has been no acknowledgement of their rights over the content and the song is being promoted as an “original piece of work” by the movie’s creative team. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it, Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

The band has further enlisted the support of its listeners requesting them to spread the word about the purported plagiarism. “Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copyright,” read the statement from Thaikkudam Bridge posted on its Instagram page.

Composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, Varaha Roopam revolves around the local tradition of coastal Karnataka, while Navarasam is based on Kerala’s Theyyam culture and caste prejudice and its tragic ramifications on innocent lives. The Varaha Roopam song has been watched more than 10 million times, while Navarasam which has been around since 2017, has far lesser views.

Kantara‘s music director, Ajaneesh Loknath, denied the plagiarism charge and said the similarity is probably because both songs have been composed on the same raga. Sai Vignesh has sung the song in Kantara.

Navarasam, the debut album was released in 2016 and it has ten songs in all. It is an assortment of songs that talk of dreary existentialism, socio-political commentaries, rebellion, freedom and of the human spirit of oneness, said an official statement by the band.

Thaikkudam Bridge is essentially a rock band with elements of folk and classical sounds of India interspersed at times with layers of progressive, pop, ambient and electronic textures. They have performed in 25 countries around the world with their 15 member ensemble cast which includes nine vocalists.