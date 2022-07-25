Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar honoured as highest taxpayers

While superstar Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth disclosed the news that her father was honoured by the Income Tax department, the 'Khiladi' star's honorary certificate went viral on social media

Superstar Rajnikanth is proving to be a model citizen of the country as he was recently honoured by the Income Tax department in Chennai for being a high and regular tax-payer. This was revealed through an Instagram post by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth on Sunday (July 24).

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s top paid stars, too has been honoured by the Income Tax (IT) department as the ‘highest taxpayer’ in the country again. And, the ‘Khiladi’ star was given a honorary certificate from the IT department, which has been circulating around on the Internet. The copy of this certificate has gone viral on social media.

While Aishwaryaa accepted the award in Chennai on behalf of her father, Akshay Kumar’s team reportedly accepted his certificate from the IT department. Akshay Kumar is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film with Tinu Desai.

Aishwaryaa who received the award from Telangana governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted the picture of her receiving the award and captioned it thus, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather.”

Social media erupts in joy

Many social media users reacted to the news. “Proud to be thalaivar fan,” a social media user commented about Rajnikath. “Congratulations to thalaivar. Rajinikanth sir is surely a responsible citizen,” another one wrote.

While Akshay Kumar fans gushed over the fact that their superstar was paying the highest income tax than any other person in the film industry. A social media user tweeted, “According to haters, he is not a Global superstar, he don’t have HGOTY, not much BB, he is Canadian and many more things but still he is paying highest income tax than rest of the industry from last 5 years. My superstar.”

Another one wrote, “Income Tax Department has felicitated Superstar @akshaykumar with a Samman Patra and termed him highest taxpayer from the Hindi film industry. Haters must see this before calling him Canadian.”

On the movies front

Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar (Beast, Doctor) for a new film titled Jailer. The film will also feature Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role and expected to go on the floors soon.

According to reports, Rajnikanth’s Enthiran co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is probably expected to play the female lead. The superstar’s last film Annaatthe, a 2021 Diwali release directed by Siva received mixed reviews. After the announcement of the 68th National Film Awards, Rajinikanth praised actor Suriya for winning the best actor award for Soorarai Pottru.

Akshay will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. Apart from Akshay and Radhika, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role from the Tamil national award winning film. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the shooting for the film started in April in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar has multiple releases in the coming months starting with Raksha Bandhan, followed by Ram Setu and Selfie. There’s also Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gorkha in the pipeline.

Akshay’s Selfiee, a drama comedy, set to release in February 24, 2023, will also have Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles for the remake.