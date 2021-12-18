PUBG: New State offers better weapon, more vehicles & in-game rewards

The free-to-play next-generation mobile battle royale game from PUBG Studios, published by Krafton, has already surpasses 45 million downloads all over the world

PUBG: New State has got an update — Survivor pass volume 2 — gives gamers a new weapon, vehicles, option to customize guns and a variety of in-game rewards. It is the first major update for the world’s most famous online game since its launch a month ago.

The free-to-play next-generation mobile battle royale game from PUBG Studios, published by Krafton, has already surpassed 45 million downloads all over the world. The new update can be installed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The new lobby theme offers a lot of new features, including weekend play events and the “Winter Festival Challenge” which gives gamers the choice to choose “Crimson Snowflake – M416″ weapon skin.

Participants can choose to finish several “story missions” and to earn in-game character Bell’s costumes. More vehicle skins, 1,500 NC and character costumes can be won by upgrading to a Premium Pass.

The updated game offers two new high-speed vehicles – Electron, an electric six-seater minibus and Mesta, a two-seater classic sports car. The Electron is available on Troi and Training Ground while the Mesta is available on Troi, Erangel and Training Ground.

Krafton offers L85A3, a new assault rifle with low recoil. Though it has a lower fire rate, L85A3 is arguably the most lethal weapon in the game, which makes it a great choice to engage enemies in prolonged battles.

The game offers long barrel for M416 rifles, which can cause maximum harm though with increase in vertical recoil. On customization, the M416’s muzzle slot gets disabled. Besides, SLR rifles come with a 5.56mm barrel, which can replace the 7.62mm barrel for better firing accuracy. The attachment will decrease the damage of the gun as compared to the 7.62mm barrel.

To discourage unfair play, the game has a new penalty system. Any negative behaviour like friendly fire will be at the cost of the survivor’s merit points, which if goes below the accepted threshold, will restrict player’s movement to Squad Mode. In case of such an event, the player will have no choice but to play solo and increase merit points.

Besides, maps within the game have been optimised and BP points distributions have been altered.

New State is a futuristic style multiplayer online battle royale video game developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton. The game was released on November 11, 2021 for iOS and Android through the App Store, Google Play Store and Galaxy Store.