Prime Video’s Tamil road trip drama ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ to stream on July 6

An eight-episode show, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ on an ‘unforgettable journey’ three women from different generations undertake, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 6. This new Tamil original series, which is billed as a ‘road trip drama’, stars actors Madhoo (‘Roja’ fame), veteran actor Lakshmi and Santhy.

Created by writer-producer Reshma Ghatala, (‘Neenthaane En Ponvasanthan’ and ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’), the series is about a road journey three women take and how it rekindles their love for life, and they discover the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

Ghatala called ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ a “fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama”.

“It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining,” she said.

The show, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman, and will premiere on the streaming platform in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all its customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies.

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is our first family-audience-focused Tamil original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further. It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realise their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms,” she added.

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee” is produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd.