Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in April 2023; find out date and watch teaser here

Movie buffs, the news is now official. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan on Wednesday officially announced the release date of the second part of the franchise on Twitter. Celebrated director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS-2) is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023.

The historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I, one of the most powerful kings in the south.

Exactly at 4pm on Wednesday, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions shared the release date on their official Twitter pages with a teaser. “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” read the tweets.

The star-studded cast, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan, among others, promise to be back in the second instalment of the franchise. The teaser gives a glimpse of the first four.

Ratnam has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. Like PS-I, The film’s music will be scored by Ratnam’s frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan-I released worldwide in September in Tamil, along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

