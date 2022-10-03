Ponniyin Selvan 1 sets box office ablaze, crosses Rs 200-cr mark in 3 days

With the impressive box office collection, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has beaten all Tamil releases this year in terms of first weekend collections, including Ajith’s Valimai and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 performed well at the box office on its third day too. The film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others, has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days.

With the impressive box office collection, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has beaten all Tamil releases this year in terms of first weekend collections including Ajith’s Valimai and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. It is also the third fastest film to achieve the milestone in the Tamil cinema alongside Rajinikanth’s 2.O and Kabali.

Set to break all records

At this rate, it is expected to do Rs 300 crore in the first week itself. In addition, the holiday advantage due to the festival is likely to play a vital role in the film’s massive success.

Advertisement

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan review: Gripping first half, rushed second, more to come

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ponniyin Selvan is having a stupendous run at the theatres. The film has collected over Rs 230 crore at the box office worldwide. His tweet read, “For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than 230 crs+ at the WW Box office.”

Trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan shared the worldwide gross figures (which also include ticket price and entertainment tax) on Monday morning, saying “#PonniyinSelvan enters the elite Rs 200 crore club in just 3 days.” He also shared how much the film made in Tamil Nadu — the Mani Ratnam film earned Rs 22.51 crore on Day 3, bringing its collection to Rs 69.71 crore.

Karthi’s emotional note

After the film crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, Karthi penned an emotional note to the cast and crew of the film. “Words cannot express the immense gratitude I feel for this experience and magnificent journey as Vanthiyethavan. First and foremost, a big salute and all respects to Amarar Kalki for creating this magical epic, Ponniyin Selvan. A million thanks to our Mani sir for pursuing it all these years and crafting this unforgettable masterpiece. To Ravivarman sir, for being the driving force on sets and giving us never seen before stunning visuals. To our treasure, AR Rahman for making us ecstatic with his music,” he wrote.

The Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan has been doing good business as well, while the Tamil version is set to challenge Vikram, which is one of the highest grossers of the year. The film had a blockbuster opening as it earned Rs 80 crore on the first day, making it the biggest Tamil opener at the Worldwide Box Office.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan: why Mani Ratnam said no to Rajinikanth

Director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is the adaptation of novelist Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five-part book of the same name. The second part of the film is expected to release in 2023.