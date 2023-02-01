‘Pathaan’ storms past ₹600 crore mark in worldwide gross

"Pathaan", headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised ₹634 crore gross in worldwide collection, said e Yash Raj Films in a statement. Since its release, the film has recorded ₹238.5 crore in overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at ₹330.25 crore

“Pathaan”, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised ₹634 crore gross in worldwide collection, said Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films on Wednesday (February 1) in a statement.

On its seventh day, the film raised ₹28 crore in gross figures, the studio said in a press release. Internationally, the movie collected ₹15 crore gross.

Since its January 25 release, “Pathaan” has recorded ₹238.5 crore in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at ₹330.25 crore (Hindi – ₹318.50 crore, dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu – ₹11.75 crore).

“Pathaan”, a globetrotting espionage thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh), who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

The film, which marks Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and “War”, which released in 2019, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

