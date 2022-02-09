Padukone feels its “stupid” to get Ranveer’s consent for intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan features passionate lovemaking scenes between Deepika Padukone and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and even required an intimacy director to be on the sets of the Bollywood film

Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, features a lot of kissing and passionate lovemaking scenes even requiring an intimacy director to be on the sets of the Bollywood film.

In an interview, the actress was asked if she had to take husband Ranveer Singh’s permission before doing the intimate scenes in the film, she responded with a “Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra ( Kapoor & Sons, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame), ostensibly delves into the “complexity” of relationships tapping into the theme of infidelity. And the trailer shows Padukone in deeply romantic moments with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedim for which an intimacy director India-based Ukranian filmmaker Dar Gai was signed on to be present on the set.

After the trailer of the film released, Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh was inevitably trolled. Padukone brushed off the negative comments as “regressive” and did not want to be seen responding to them.

Advertisement

When a journalist asked if she had her husband’s permission to do the intimate scenes, the leggy lass said that it is stupid that people are even reacting to the scenes. And added that she does not read comments. “I’m pretty certain even he (Ranveer) doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid,” she said, according to media reports. In fact, she pointed out that Ranveer was extremely appreciative of the film they had made and of her performance.

Also read: Vikram’s character in ‘Mahaan’ drawn from TV show ‘Breaking Bad’?

In fact, Ranveer Singh had shared a still of Deepika Padukone from the movie on Instagram and captioned the photo as “Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! Referring her to as “my babygirl “, he said she looked like a “Fazillion buxxx”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Singh and Padukone who had married in 2018, were last seen together in the sports drama, 83. She played Romi Bhatia, the wife of cricketer Kapil Dev.

The film trailer shows Padukone, ostensibly a married woman embarking on a secret relationship with her own cousin’s partner. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film stars Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Gehraiyaan has been jointly backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films.