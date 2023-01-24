Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ nominated for best original song

India has bagged three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards with documentaries 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' being the other two

After making it big at the Golden Globe Awards, RRR has now been nominated for an Oscar – Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The song had won the Golden Globe Award in the same category.

The nominations for the Oscars were announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12. Chat show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards ceremony for the third time.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards: RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins best original song

With this ‘RRR’ joins a select group of Indian films to have gone to the Oscars – Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan were nominated for Best International Feature Film.

Advertisement

Now, Indian cinema lovers are hoping that Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani will join the league of Indian Oscar winners that includes Bhanu Athaiya who won Best Costume Design for Gandhi, and AR Rahman, Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty who won Oscars for their work in Slumdog Millionaire, a British-made film set in India.