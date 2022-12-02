Nora Fatehi takes over the FIFA World Cup in a Falguni Shane Peacock catsuit

Nora Fatehi took over the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with her performance.
Nora Fatehi Live Performance in Qatar. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupqatar2022 #FIFAFanFestival #NoraFatehi #livedance #liveperformance pic.twitter.com/kRP0gh6EnY
— Bipin Kumar Pal (@webbipinpal) November 29, 2022
At the FIFA FanFestival, Nora stepped on the stage wearing an outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, internationally acclaimed fashion designers.
The outfit, a catsuit, was enhanced with an enormous, pink-coloured trail jacket.
Nora shared her look on Instagram, wrote: “The category is Glam. Last night’s stage outfit for my performance at @fifaworldcup Fan Fest!”
Falguni Shane Peacock made Nora a handcrafted catsuit with shades of champagne, gold and silver. The catsuit was adorned with Swarovski crystals, silver stones and tassels.
The waist-belt was made of chainstones, tassels and crystals. It also had a harness made of Swarovski crystals. Nora accessorised the outfit with a Kate Dianonte choker from Prerto.
Nora Fatehi is going to have seriously split allegiances for Morocco v Canada… 😅#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022
The actress, model, dancer, won hearts with her Light and Sky anthem, moves on some hit Bollywood numbers.