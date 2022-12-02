Nora Fatehi takes over the FIFA World Cup in a Falguni Shane Peacock catsuit

The catsuit was enhanced with an enormous, pink-coloured trail jacket

Nora Fatehi took over the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with her performance.

At the FIFA FanFestival, Nora stepped on the stage wearing an outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, internationally acclaimed fashion designers.

The outfit, a catsuit, was enhanced with an enormous, pink-coloured trail jacket.

Nora shared her look on Instagram, wrote: “The category is Glam. Last night’s stage outfit for my performance at @fifaworldcup Fan Fest!”

Falguni Shane Peacock made Nora a handcrafted catsuit with shades of champagne, gold and silver. The catsuit was adorned with Swarovski crystals, silver stones and tassels.

The waist-belt was made of chainstones, tassels and crystals. It also had a harness made of Swarovski crystals. Nora accessorised the outfit with a Kate Dianonte choker from Prerto.

Nora Fatehi is going to have seriously split allegiances for Morocco v Canada… 😅#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

The actress, model, dancer, won hearts with her Light and Sky anthem, moves on some hit Bollywood numbers.