No one can direct Emergency better than me, says Kangana on film on Indira

The film, loosely based on the life and times of former prime minister Indira Gandhi was earlier supposed to be directed by filmmaker Sai Kabir

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct her second film Emergency, loosely based on the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and the political milieu of the Emergency era.

Announcing the decision on social media platform Koo on Wednesday, Kangana said that she has realized that only she would be able to do justice to the film as a director. Kangana also plays the lead role in the film.

“Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency Indira,” she wrote.

“Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi’s story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen,” Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.

The actor through videos and photos posted on her Instagram profile has been giving fans a peek into the making of the film.

In a recent post, Kangana shared a video of her undergoing body scanning as part of pre-production work for the film.

“Body scans for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji’s skin,” she posted.

Kangana had earlier announced that the film will be directed by filmmaker Sai Kabir. But Kabir now has been accommodated in another OTT project churned out by Kangana’s production house.

The script of the film has been written by Ritesh Shah, who has penned the stories of Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, D-Day and Rocky Handsome among others.

Three films of the actor – Thailaivi, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa; Dhaakad, where she plays a spy and Tejas, where she essays the role of an Air Force Pilot – await release.

Kangana was billed as co-director in the period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish, an issue which raked up a storm. Krish had alleged that Kangana’s claim to have directed 70 per cent of the film was a lie and that she had forcefully taken over the project from him.

The actor, known for her controversial and often provocative statements, which often border on pleasing the BJP-led government and telling off all those who oppose the Centre, has shifted to Instagram and Koo, after Twitter suspended her account over a vitriolic tweet related to the recent Bengal assembly polls.

Reacting to the violence that broke out in the eastern state following the polls, Kangana in a tweet had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use violence to quash it.